REGENT (0-1)
Burkett 2-7 1-1 5, Marie-Joseph 1-7 0-0 3, S.Brown 0-5 5-6 5, Riggins 2-10 2-2 7, Walston 4-10 4-4 16, Nyce 0-1 0-0 0, Z.Brown 1-5 0-1 2, Mealy 0-2 0-0 0, Clark 0-1 0-1 0, Harrill 0-1 0-0 0, Johns 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 10-51 12-15 38.
LIBERTY (1-0)
Robinson 2-8 2-4 6, Rode 2-5 0-0 5, McGhee 6-10 0-0 17, Porter 1-4 2-2 5, Venzant 5-5 0-0 11, Cleveland 3-5 5-6 11, Warfield 2-2 2-2 7, McKay 1-5 0-0 3, Peebles 7-10 2-2 17, Jackson 1-3 0-0 3, Preston 6-7 4-4 16, Burggraf 0-1 2-2 2, Spell 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 36-67 20-24 104.
Halftime_Liberty 55-17. 3-Point Goals_Regent 6-22 (Walston 4-6, Marie-Joseph 1-2, Riggins 1-3, Nyce 0-1, Burkett 0-2, Johns 0-2, S.Brown 0-3, Z.Brown 0-3), Liberty 12-33 (McGhee 5-8, Venzant 1-1, Warfield 1-1, Peebles 1-2, Jackson 1-3, Porter 1-3, McKay 1-4, Rode 1-4, Cleveland 0-1, Preston 0-1, Spell 0-1, Robinson 0-4). Rebounds_Regent 23 (Walston 4), Liberty 39 (Venzant 7). Assists_Regent 7 (Marie-Joseph, Riggins 2), Liberty 27 (Porter 8). Total Fouls_Regent 23, Liberty 12. A_3,885 (4,000).
