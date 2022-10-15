Gardner-Webb0107320
Liberty770721

First Quarter

LIB_J.Jackson 7 pass from Bennett (N.Brown kick), 4:29.

Second Quarter

WEBB_Gaither 2 run (Billingsley kick), 10:41.

LIB_Louis 2 run (N.Brown kick), 10:01.

WEBB_FG Billingsley 22, :00.

Third Quarter

WEBB_Luther 10 pass from Fisher (Billingsley kick), 9:29.

Fourth Quarter

WEBB_FG Billingsley 41, 14:50.

LIB_D.Hunter 1 run (N.Brown kick), 10:11.

A_20,924.

WEBBLIB
First downs2214
Total Net Yards325315
Rushes-yards34-8629-93
Passing239222
Punt Returns0-04-11
Kickoff Returns0-02-15
Interceptions Ret.2--13-1
Comp-Att-Int23-44-317-32-2
Sacked-Yards Lost5-315-17
Punts8-37.1258-41.125
Fumbles-Lost0-02-1
Penalties-Yards6-426-44
Time of Possession34:2725:33

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Gardner-Webb, Gaither 21-100, Jay.Brown 2-3, Crankfield 1-0, Fisher 10-(minus 17). Liberty, Hunter 9-76, Louis 6-15, T.Green 2-4, Hampton 2-1, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Bennett 9-(minus 2).

PASSING_Gardner-Webb, Fisher 23-43-2-239, Floyd 0-1-1-0. Liberty, Bennett 17-30-2-222, Hampton 0-2-0-0.

RECEIVING_Gardner-Webb, Haywood 9-57, Luther 8-131, Gaither 3-8, Herock 2-16, Floyd 1-27. Liberty, Douglas 8-87, Frith 4-97, Hunter 2-25, Lofton 2-6, J.Jackson 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

