|Gardner-Webb
|0
|10
|7
|3
|—
|20
|Liberty
|7
|7
|0
|7
|—
|21
First Quarter
LIB_J.Jackson 7 pass from Bennett (N.Brown kick), 4:29.
Second Quarter
WEBB_Gaither 2 run (Billingsley kick), 10:41.
LIB_Louis 2 run (N.Brown kick), 10:01.
WEBB_FG Billingsley 22, :00.
Third Quarter
WEBB_Luther 10 pass from Fisher (Billingsley kick), 9:29.
Fourth Quarter
WEBB_FG Billingsley 41, 14:50.
LIB_D.Hunter 1 run (N.Brown kick), 10:11.
A_20,924.
|WEBB
|LIB
|First downs
|22
|14
|Total Net Yards
|325
|315
|Rushes-yards
|34-86
|29-93
|Passing
|239
|222
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|4-11
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|2-15
|Interceptions Ret.
|2--1
|3-1
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-44-3
|17-32-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-31
|5-17
|Punts
|8-37.125
|8-41.125
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|6-42
|6-44
|Time of Possession
|34:27
|25:33
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Gardner-Webb, Gaither 21-100, Jay.Brown 2-3, Crankfield 1-0, Fisher 10-(minus 17). Liberty, Hunter 9-76, Louis 6-15, T.Green 2-4, Hampton 2-1, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Bennett 9-(minus 2).
PASSING_Gardner-Webb, Fisher 23-43-2-239, Floyd 0-1-1-0. Liberty, Bennett 17-30-2-222, Hampton 0-2-0-0.
RECEIVING_Gardner-Webb, Haywood 9-57, Luther 8-131, Gaither 3-8, Herock 2-16, Floyd 1-27. Liberty, Douglas 8-87, Frith 4-97, Hunter 2-25, Lofton 2-6, J.Jackson 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
