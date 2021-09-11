|Liberty
|7
|7
|0
|7
|—
|21
|Troy
|7
|0
|0
|6
|—
|13
First Quarter
TROY_B.Smith 5 run (Buce kick), 9:40.
LIB_Douglas 32 pass from Willis (Barbir kick), 4:29.
Second Quarter
LIB_J.Jackson 2 pass from Willis (Barbir kick), 7:29.
Fourth Quarter
LIB_Willis 4 run (Barbir kick), 12:31.
TROY_D.Lewis 11 pass from Powell (kick failed), 1:10.
|LIB
|TROY
|First downs
|22
|13
|Total Net Yards
|340
|232
|Rushes-yards
|47-186
|24-21
|Passing
|154
|211
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-20
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-8
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|13-18-0
|18-25-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-28
|5-41
|Punts
|4-42.0
|5-38.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-68
|4-35
|Time of Possession
|39:04
|20:58
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Liberty, Willis 20-93, T.Green 10-56, Mack 8-20, Louis 7-19, (Team) 2-(minus 2). Troy, Vidal 11-38, Smith 5-17, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Powell 7-(minus 33).
PASSING_Liberty, Willis 13-18-0-154. Troy, Powell 18-25-1-211.
RECEIVING_Liberty, Douglas 3-41, Stubbs 3-34, Louis 3-28, Hobbs 1-31, Shaa 1-11, Daniels 1-7, J.Jackson 1-2. Troy, Vidal 5-37, Whittemore 3-71, T.Johnson 3-25, Todd 2-34, D.Lewis 2-29, Smith 1-8, A.Lewis 1-5, Barber 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Liberty, Barbir 32.