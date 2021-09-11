Liberty770721
Troy700613

First Quarter

TROY_B.Smith 5 run (Buce kick), 9:40.

LIB_Douglas 32 pass from Willis (Barbir kick), 4:29.

Second Quarter

LIB_J.Jackson 2 pass from Willis (Barbir kick), 7:29.

Fourth Quarter

LIB_Willis 4 run (Barbir kick), 12:31.

TROY_D.Lewis 11 pass from Powell (kick failed), 1:10.

LIBTROY
First downs2213
Total Net Yards340232
Rushes-yards47-18624-21
Passing154211
Punt Returns0-01-0
Kickoff Returns1-200-0
Interceptions Ret.1-80-0
Comp-Att-Int13-18-018-25-1
Sacked-Yards Lost5-285-41
Punts4-42.05-38.4
Fumbles-Lost0-01-0
Penalties-Yards8-684-35
Time of Possession39:0420:58

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Liberty, Willis 20-93, T.Green 10-56, Mack 8-20, Louis 7-19, (Team) 2-(minus 2). Troy, Vidal 11-38, Smith 5-17, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Powell 7-(minus 33).

PASSING_Liberty, Willis 13-18-0-154. Troy, Powell 18-25-1-211.

RECEIVING_Liberty, Douglas 3-41, Stubbs 3-34, Louis 3-28, Hobbs 1-31, Shaa 1-11, Daniels 1-7, J.Jackson 1-2. Troy, Vidal 5-37, Whittemore 3-71, T.Johnson 3-25, Todd 2-34, D.Lewis 2-29, Smith 1-8, A.Lewis 1-5, Barber 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Liberty, Barbir 32.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

