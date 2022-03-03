LIPSCOMB (14-19)
Hazen 1-3 2-4 4, Asadullah 5-14 0-0 10, Benham 9-20 0-0 21, Jones 0-5 0-0 0, Pruitt 2-7 2-3 6, Johnson 2-7 2-4 6, Murr 0-0 0-0 0, Ognacevic 0-1 0-0 0, Shulman 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-58 6-11 47.
LIBERTY (22-10)
Robinson 1-4 4-4 6, Rode 1-10 4-4 6, McGhee 10-25 2-3 26, Venzant 0-1 0-0 0, McDowell 3-8 2-2 10, Warfield 0-2 0-0 0, Preston 2-7 0-0 4, Peebles 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-57 12-13 52.
Halftime_Lipscomb 24-23. 3-Point Goals_Lipscomb 3-20 (Benham 3-10, Asadullah 0-1, Coleman 0-1, Hazen 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Pruitt 0-2, Jones 0-4), Liberty 6-32 (McGhee 4-15, McDowell 2-7, Venzant 0-1, Robinson 0-2, Warfield 0-2, Rode 0-5). Rebounds_Lipscomb 35 (Asadullah 8), Liberty 41 (Preston 9). Assists_Lipscomb 3 (Asadullah, Pruitt, Murr 1), Liberty 8 (Rode 6). Total Fouls_Lipscomb 13, Liberty 10. A_2,486 (4,000).