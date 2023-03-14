FGFTReb
VILLANOVAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Dixon335-151-24-131112
Slater358-130-04-91118
Armstrong356-110-10-53212
Daniels392-150-00-4144
Longino312-84-41-4148
Hausen151-20-00-1123
Arcidiacono120-10-00-1010
Totals20024-655-79-3781557

Percentages: FG .369, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 4-26, .154 (Slater 2-5, Hausen 1-2, Dixon 1-5, Arcidiacono 0-1, Armstrong 0-2, Longino 0-2, Daniels 0-9).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Armstrong, Daniels, Longino).

Turnovers: 8 (Daniels 3, Dixon 2, Arcidiacono, Armstrong, Longino).

Steals: 9 (Armstrong 4, Daniels 2, Slater 2, Hausen).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
LIBERTYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Preston132-30-00-4034
Rode302-90-01-2216
McGhee379-203-40-14226
Porter322-98-130-72114
Venzant201-20-00-3013
Cleveland283-60-02-12526
Robinson221-21-20-3123
Warfield150-10-02-3020
Peebles30-00-00-1000
Totals20020-5212-195-36141462

Percentages: FG .385, FT .632.

3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (McGhee 5-13, Rode 2-3, Porter 2-5, Venzant 1-2, Cleveland 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Warfield 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (McGhee, Robinson).

Turnovers: 13 (McGhee 4, Robinson 3, Cleveland 2, Rode 2, Porter, Preston).

Steals: 7 (McGhee 4, Porter 2, Cleveland).

Technical Fouls: None.

Villanova253257
Liberty323062

A_3,252 (4,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

