|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VILLANOVA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dixon
|33
|5-15
|1-2
|4-13
|1
|1
|12
|Slater
|35
|8-13
|0-0
|4-9
|1
|1
|18
|Armstrong
|35
|6-11
|0-1
|0-5
|3
|2
|12
|Daniels
|39
|2-15
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|4
|4
|Longino
|31
|2-8
|4-4
|1-4
|1
|4
|8
|Hausen
|15
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|3
|Arcidiacono
|12
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-65
|5-7
|9-37
|8
|15
|57
Percentages: FG .369, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 4-26, .154 (Slater 2-5, Hausen 1-2, Dixon 1-5, Arcidiacono 0-1, Armstrong 0-2, Longino 0-2, Daniels 0-9).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Armstrong, Daniels, Longino).
Turnovers: 8 (Daniels 3, Dixon 2, Arcidiacono, Armstrong, Longino).
Steals: 9 (Armstrong 4, Daniels 2, Slater 2, Hausen).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LIBERTY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Preston
|13
|2-3
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|3
|4
|Rode
|30
|2-9
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|1
|6
|McGhee
|37
|9-20
|3-4
|0-1
|4
|2
|26
|Porter
|32
|2-9
|8-13
|0-7
|2
|1
|14
|Venzant
|20
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|3
|Cleveland
|28
|3-6
|0-0
|2-12
|5
|2
|6
|Robinson
|22
|1-2
|1-2
|0-3
|1
|2
|3
|Warfield
|15
|0-1
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|2
|0
|Peebles
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-52
|12-19
|5-36
|14
|14
|62
Percentages: FG .385, FT .632.
3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (McGhee 5-13, Rode 2-3, Porter 2-5, Venzant 1-2, Cleveland 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Warfield 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (McGhee, Robinson).
Turnovers: 13 (McGhee 4, Robinson 3, Cleveland 2, Rode 2, Porter, Preston).
Steals: 7 (McGhee 4, Porter 2, Cleveland).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Villanova
|25
|32
|—
|57
|Liberty
|32
|30
|—
|62
A_3,252 (4,000).
