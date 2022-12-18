LIBERTY (5-5)
Bailey 8-14 0-0 19, Berkman 5-8 4-9 14, Brown 2-5 4-4 9, Hess 5-10 0-0 13, Williams 1-2 1-2 3, Hodges 0-2 0-0 0, Steenbergen 2-5 0-0 6, Markova 0-0 0-0 0, Smuda 1-4 0-0 2, Totals 24-50 9-15 66
WASHINGTON (8-2)
Daniels 2-4 4-4 8, Schwartz 3-6 1-1 8, Van Dyke 6-18 0-1 13, Noble 2-6 3-3 7, Oliver 1-5 0-0 2, Grothaus 0-1 0-0 0, Rees 2-2 0-0 4, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Ladine 0-3 0-0 0, Stines 4-13 2-4 12, Totals 20-59 10-13 54
|Liberty
|9
|26
|13
|18
|—
|66
|Washington
|16
|15
|8
|15
|—
|54
3-Point Goals_Liberty 9-18 (Bailey 3-7, Brown 1-1, Hess 3-7, Steenbergen 2-3), Washington 4-28 (Schwartz 1-4, Van Dyke 1-6, Noble 0-3, Oliver 0-2, Grothaus 0-1, Brown 0-1, Ladine 0-1, Stines 2-10). Assists_Liberty 16 (Williams 9), Washington 9 (Daniels 2, Noble 2). Fouled Out_Washington Daniels. Rebounds_Liberty 29 (Berkman 7), Washington 36 (Noble 8). Total Fouls_Liberty 15, Washington 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,493.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.