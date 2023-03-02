E. KENTUCKY (20-13)
Cozart 3-4 1-2 7, Moreno 3-7 0-1 7, Comer 6-10 0-0 14, Robb 4-8 0-0 10, Blanton 9-20 3-6 23, Kapiti 2-2 0-0 4, Walker 3-6 0-0 8, D.Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Ukomadu 0-0 0-0 0, Wardy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-58 4-9 73.
LIBERTY (26-7)
Preston 3-4 0-2 6, Rode 3-8 0-0 9, McGhee 8-21 8-9 29, Porter 10-16 0-0 25, Venzant 1-1 0-1 2, Robinson 1-6 0-0 2, Cleveland 1-1 1-1 3, Warfield 1-5 0-0 3, Peebles 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 9-13 79.
Halftime_E. Kentucky 36-34. 3-Point Goals_E. Kentucky 9-25 (Walker 2-3, Comer 2-5, Blanton 2-6, Robb 2-6, Moreno 1-5), Liberty 14-32 (Porter 5-9, McGhee 5-14, Rode 3-4, Warfield 1-3, Peebles 0-1, Robinson 0-1). Rebounds_E. Kentucky 30 (Blanton 9), Liberty 34 (Venzant 7). Assists_E. Kentucky 9 (Comer 4), Liberty 13 (McGhee 4). Total Fouls_E. Kentucky 18, Liberty 15.
