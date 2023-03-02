|FG
|E. KENTUCKY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cozart
|22
|3-4
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|3
|7
|Moreno
|33
|3-7
|0-1
|1-6
|1
|1
|7
|Comer
|31
|6-10
|0-0
|0-3
|4
|1
|14
|Robb
|35
|4-8
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|4
|10
|Blanton
|35
|9-20
|3-6
|3-9
|2
|0
|23
|Kapiti
|15
|2-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|4
|Walker
|12
|3-6
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|8
|D.Jackson
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Ukomadu
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Wardy
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-58
|4-9
|5-30
|9
|18
|73
Percentages: FG .517, FT .444.
3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Walker 2-3, Comer 2-5, Blanton 2-6, Robb 2-6, Moreno 1-5).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Cozart, D.Jackson).
Turnovers: 7 (Blanton 2, Comer 2, Cozart, Kapiti, Walker).
Steals: 3 (Comer 2, Blanton).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LIBERTY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Preston
|11
|3-4
|0-2
|3-3
|2
|1
|6
|Rode
|36
|3-8
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|2
|9
|McGhee
|37
|8-21
|8-9
|2-6
|4
|2
|29
|Porter
|34
|10-16
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|2
|25
|Venzant
|21
|1-1
|0-1
|3-7
|0
|2
|2
|Robinson
|22
|1-6
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|3
|2
|Cleveland
|15
|1-1
|1-1
|0-1
|1
|1
|3
|Warfield
|15
|1-5
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|3
|Peebles
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-63
|9-13
|11-34
|13
|15
|79
Percentages: FG .444, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 14-32, .438 (Porter 5-9, McGhee 5-14, Rode 3-4, Warfield 1-3, Peebles 0-1, Robinson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Cleveland).
Turnovers: 4 (McGhee 3, Preston).
Steals: 2 (Porter 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|E. Kentucky
|36
|37
|—
|73
|Liberty
|34
|45
|—
|79
