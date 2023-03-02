FGFTReb
E. KENTUCKYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cozart223-41-21-3037
Moreno333-70-11-6117
Comer316-100-00-34114
Robb354-80-00-21410
Blanton359-203-63-92023
Kapiti152-20-00-3034
Walker123-60-00-2038
D.Jackson80-10-00-1110
Ukomadu70-00-00-1020
Wardy20-00-00-0000
Totals20030-584-95-3091873

Percentages: FG .517, FT .444.

3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Walker 2-3, Comer 2-5, Blanton 2-6, Robb 2-6, Moreno 1-5).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Cozart, D.Jackson).

Turnovers: 7 (Blanton 2, Comer 2, Cozart, Kapiti, Walker).

Steals: 3 (Comer 2, Blanton).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
LIBERTYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Preston113-40-23-3216
Rode363-80-01-3229
McGhee378-218-92-64229
Porter3410-160-00-52225
Venzant211-10-13-7022
Robinson221-60-01-5232
Cleveland151-11-10-1113
Warfield151-50-01-3023
Peebles110-10-00-1000
Totals20028-639-1311-34131579

Percentages: FG .444, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 14-32, .438 (Porter 5-9, McGhee 5-14, Rode 3-4, Warfield 1-3, Peebles 0-1, Robinson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Cleveland).

Turnovers: 4 (McGhee 3, Preston).

Steals: 2 (Porter 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

E. Kentucky363773
Liberty344579

.

