LIBERTY (20-9)
Robinson 3-5 0-0 6, Rode 6-7 1-1 13, McGhee 12-27 4-5 34, Venzant 0-0 0-0 0, McDowell 4-9 2-2 14, Warfield 3-3 0-0 6, Peebles 2-3 0-0 4, Abii 1-2 0-0 2, Preston 2-4 0-0 4, Moore 1-1 0-0 2, Burggraf 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-61 7-8 85.
CENT. ARKANSAS (9-18)
Chatham 8-12 0-0 16, Cooper 6-13 1-1 17, Hunter 3-13 6-6 12, Kayouloud 5-9 0-0 12, Klintman 0-0 0-0 0, Olowokere 2-5 0-0 5, Baker 0-4 3-4 3, Cato 0-1 1-4 1, McDaniel 0-1 0-0 0, Shittu 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 11-15 66.
Halftime_Liberty 34-32. 3-Point Goals_Liberty 10-24 (McGhee 6-16, McDowell 4-7, Rode 0-1), Cent. Arkansas 7-22 (Cooper 4-9, Kayouloud 2-4, Olowokere 1-3, Chatham 0-1, Hunter 0-2, Baker 0-3). Rebounds_Liberty 34 (McGhee 7), Cent. Arkansas 26 (Kayouloud 6). Assists_Liberty 19 (Rode 8), Cent. Arkansas 14 (Hunter 8). Total Fouls_Liberty 10, Cent. Arkansas 12. A_2,145 (5,320).