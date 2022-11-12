CAMPBELLSVILLE (0-2)
Kennedy 2-9 1-2 5, Rawlins 3-7 0-0 6, Tyre.Duncan 2-8 2-2 8, Joyce 1-4 0-0 2, McDaniels 0-3 0-0 0, Stepp 4-8 2-4 10, Jones 3-5 0-0 7, Clarke 1-4 0-0 2, Fugate 3-8 0-0 6, Bryan 0-0 0-2 0, Hurt 2-3 2-2 6, Frye 1-2 0-0 2, Lee 0-1 0-0 0, Young 0-0 0-0 0, Faulkner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-63 7-12 62.
LIPSCOMB (1-1)
Asadullah 3-7 2-4 8, Benham 2-7 1-1 5, Boyd 6-7 0-0 16, Pruitt 7-8 1-3 18, Schner 3-5 3-4 10, McGinnis 3-7 0-0 7, Clark 3-5 2-6 8, Montgomery 0-2 0-0 0, Asman 4-8 3-6 13, Ognacevic 6-8 8-9 20, Ingold 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 38-65 20-33 107.
Halftime_Lipscomb 53-21. 3-Point Goals_Campbellsville 3-17 (Tyre.Duncan 2-4, Jones 1-2, Faulkner 0-1, Frye 0-1, Joyce 0-1, Lee 0-1, McDaniels 0-1, Kennedy 0-2, Rawlins 0-2, Stepp 0-2), Lipscomb 11-26 (Boyd 4-4, Pruitt 3-3, Asman 2-5, Schner 1-1, McGinnis 1-5, Asadullah 0-1, Clark 0-1, Montgomery 0-1, Ognacevic 0-1, Benham 0-4). Fouled Out_Clarke. Rebounds_Campbellsville 18 (Kennedy 5), Lipscomb 56 (Pruitt 13). Assists_Campbellsville 7 (Joyce 3), Lipscomb 17 (Asadullah, Pruitt, Schner, Asman 3). Total Fouls_Campbellsville 21, Lipscomb 12. A_4,789 (5,028).
