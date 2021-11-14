|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LIPSCOMB
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hazen
|28
|1-1
|4-4
|0-5
|0
|3
|6
|Asadullah
|19
|5-8
|3-6
|1-9
|2
|3
|13
|Johnson
|29
|4-6
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|10
|G.Jones
|32
|4-10
|1-3
|0-2
|0
|2
|12
|Pruitt
|29
|0-3
|4-8
|0-10
|5
|3
|4
|Ognacevic
|26
|5-7
|7-7
|0-3
|0
|1
|20
|Murr
|20
|1-2
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|2
|4
|Clark
|7
|0-2
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|1
|Shulman
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Benham
|4
|0-0
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-41
|22-33
|2-36
|11
|17
|70
Percentages: FG .488, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 8-16, .500 (Ognacevic 3-3, G.Jones 3-7, Johnson 2-3, Murr 0-1, Pruitt 0-1, Shulman 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Ognacevic).
Turnovers: 19 (Johnson 6, Hazen 5, Pruitt 3, Asadullah 2, Benham, Murr, Shulman).
Steals: 4 (Hazen 2, G.Jones, Ognacevic).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOYOLA (MD.)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dike
|14
|0-0
|0-4
|2-4
|2
|1
|0
|M.Ilic
|14
|2-7
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|5
|Andrews
|36
|3-17
|3-6
|2-7
|2
|4
|9
|K.Jones
|33
|3-8
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|3
|8
|Spencer
|35
|7-16
|5-6
|1-4
|4
|2
|23
|W.Jackson
|24
|3-6
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|2
|8
|V.Ilic
|17
|0-2
|2-2
|1-7
|0
|4
|2
|Faure
|14
|2-5
|2-2
|2-4
|0
|2
|6
|Brown
|13
|1-2
|2-3
|0-2
|0
|2
|4
|Totals
|200
|21-63
|14-23
|9-33
|16
|23
|65
Percentages: FG .333, FT .609.
3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Spencer 4-8, K.Jones 2-4, W.Jackson 2-5, M.Ilic 1-5, Brown 0-1, Faure 0-1, Andrews 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Faure, K.Jones).
Turnovers: 9 (K.Jones 2, V.Ilic 2, Brown, Dike, Faure, M.Ilic, Spencer).
Steals: 10 (Andrews 4, Spencer 3, Faure, K.Jones, V.Ilic).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Lipscomb
|38
|32
|—
|70
|Loyola (Md.)
|21
|44
|—
|65
A_144 (5,100).