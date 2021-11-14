FGFTReb
LIPSCOMBMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hazen281-14-40-5036
Asadullah195-83-61-92313
Johnson294-60-00-22210
G.Jones324-101-30-20212
Pruitt290-34-80-10534
Ognacevic265-77-70-30120
Murr201-22-20-2124
Clark70-21-20-1111
Shulman60-20-01-1000
Benham40-00-10-1000
Totals20020-4122-332-36111770

Percentages: FG .488, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 8-16, .500 (Ognacevic 3-3, G.Jones 3-7, Johnson 2-3, Murr 0-1, Pruitt 0-1, Shulman 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Ognacevic).

Turnovers: 19 (Johnson 6, Hazen 5, Pruitt 3, Asadullah 2, Benham, Murr, Shulman).

Steals: 4 (Hazen 2, G.Jones, Ognacevic).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
LOYOLA (MD.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Dike140-00-42-4210
M.Ilic142-70-00-2135
Andrews363-173-62-7249
K.Jones333-80-00-1438
Spencer357-165-61-44223
W.Jackson243-60-01-2328
V.Ilic170-22-21-7042
Faure142-52-22-4026
Brown131-22-30-2024
Totals20021-6314-239-33162365

Percentages: FG .333, FT .609.

3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Spencer 4-8, K.Jones 2-4, W.Jackson 2-5, M.Ilic 1-5, Brown 0-1, Faure 0-1, Andrews 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Faure, K.Jones).

Turnovers: 9 (K.Jones 2, V.Ilic 2, Brown, Dike, Faure, M.Ilic, Spencer).

Steals: 10 (Andrews 4, Spencer 3, Faure, K.Jones, V.Ilic).

Technical Fouls: None.

Lipscomb383270
Loyola (Md.)214465

A_144 (5,100).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you