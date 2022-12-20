LIPSCOMB (8-5)
Ognacevic 7-12 1-2 16, Asadullah 4-10 0-1 8, Benham 4-8 0-0 10, Boyd 8-11 3-3 23, Pruitt 2-5 2-2 7, McGinnis 2-8 1-2 5, Schner 2-3 0-0 4, Clark 1-2 0-0 2, Murr 0-1 0-0 0, Asman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-61 7-10 75.
LOUISVILLE (2-10)
Curry 5-8 2-3 12, Huntley-Hatfield 1-6 2-2 4, Withers 4-10 0-0 9, Ellis 6-14 8-10 24, James 1-5 0-0 2, Traynor 4-6 0-0 8, Lands 1-5 5-6 8, Basili 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 17-21 67.
Halftime_Lipscomb 33-32. 3-Point Goals_Lipscomb 8-27 (Boyd 4-5, Benham 2-6, Ognacevic 1-4, Pruitt 1-4, Asadullah 0-1, Asman 0-1, Murr 0-1, Schner 0-1, McGinnis 0-4), Louisville 6-18 (Ellis 4-9, Withers 1-2, Lands 1-4, Traynor 0-1, James 0-2). Rebounds_Lipscomb 38 (Asadullah 10), Louisville 24 (Curry 7). Assists_Lipscomb 16 (Asadullah 6), Louisville 10 (Ellis 6). Total Fouls_Lipscomb 16, Louisville 11. A_11,861 (22,090).
