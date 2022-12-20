FGFTReb
LIPSCOMBMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ognacevic287-121-22-30016
Asadullah314-100-14-10618
Benham204-80-01-20210
Boyd328-113-30-92323
Pruitt342-52-21-4537
McGinnis202-81-20-4235
Schner182-30-02-6024
Clark101-20-00-0122
Murr40-10-00-0000
Asman30-10-00-0000
Totals20030-617-1010-38161675

Percentages: FG .492, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Boyd 4-5, Benham 2-6, Ognacevic 1-4, Pruitt 1-4, Asadullah 0-1, Asman 0-1, Murr 0-1, Schner 0-1, McGinnis 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Asadullah, Schner).

Turnovers: 12 (Asadullah 5, Boyd 2, Benham, McGinnis, Murr, Ognacevic, Pruitt).

Steals: 5 (Asadullah 2, Benham, Boyd, Pruitt).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
LOUISVILLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Curry305-82-32-70312
Huntley-Hatfield231-62-21-4024
Withers264-100-01-4119
Ellis406-148-100-26124
James311-50-00-2222
Traynor264-60-02-3108
Lands201-55-60-1028
Basili40-20-00-1000
Totals20022-5617-216-24101167

Percentages: FG .393, FT .810.

3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Ellis 4-9, Withers 1-2, Lands 1-4, Traynor 0-1, James 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Curry, James).

Turnovers: 9 (Ellis 5, James 2, Huntley-Hatfield, Withers).

Steals: 6 (Traynor 2, Curry, Ellis, Huntley-Hatfield, Withers).

Technical Fouls: None.

Lipscomb334275
Louisville323567

A_11,861 (22,090).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

