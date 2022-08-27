At Williamsport, Pa.

Saturday

INTERNATIONAL BRACKET

Taipei City, Chinese Taipei000000041
Willemstad, Curacao00100x130

Fang-Mo and Yi-Che; Decaster, Doran (5) and Hansen. L_Fang-Mo. W_Decaster.

UNITED STATES BRACKET

Honolulu, Hawaii000100130
Nolensville, Tennessee12020x562

McNiel and Rhodes; Sakamoto, Hiromoto (5) and Nouchi, Sniffen (7). L_McNiel. W_Sakamoto. HRs_Hiyoto.

