At Williamsport, Pa.
Saturday
INTERNATIONAL BRACKET
|Taipei City, Chinese Taipei
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|1
|Willemstad, Curacao
|001
|00x
|—
|1
|3
|0
Fang-Mo and Yi-Che; Decaster, Doran (5) and Hansen. L_Fang-Mo. W_Decaster.
UNITED STATES BRACKET
|Honolulu, Hawaii
|000
|100
|—
|1
|3
|0
|Nolensville, Tennessee
|120
|20x
|—
|5
|6
|2
McNiel and Rhodes; Sakamoto, Hiromoto (5) and Nouchi, Sniffen (7). L_McNiel. W_Sakamoto. HRs_Hiyoto.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.