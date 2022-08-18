At Williamsport, Pa.

Thursday

INTERNATIONAL BRACKET

Taipei City, Chinese Taipei100100270
Bologna, Italy000000010

Fang-Mo, Chao-Hsun (2), Yuan-Fu (5), Yuan-Shu (6), Li-Chen (6) and Yi-Che; Carlini, Arcieri (2), Suarez (3), Giovanardi (4), Canali (5), Tadei (6) and Guglielmi, Zafferani, Tomassini (6). W_Chao-Hsun. L_Carlini.

Guaynabo, Puerto Rico010000121
Matamoros, Mexico20220x651

Estrada, Ruiz (1), Alicea (4) and Valentin, J.Morales (2); Padilla, Cuesta (5) and Castillo, Garcia. L_Estrada. W_Padilla. HRs_Padilla, Zarate.

UNITED STATES BRACKET

Davenport, Iowa104200772
Hagerstown, Indiana430001873

Bishop, Ballinger (2) and Swanson; Hall, Johnson (3) and Vinson. L_Ballinger. W_Johnson.

Pearland, Texas002060891
Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania200001360

Kahn, Shelton (4) and Hill, Castillo (7); Dull, Anderson (4), Link (5) and Hatch. W_Shelton. L_Anderson.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you