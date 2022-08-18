At Williamsport, Pa.
Thursday
INTERNATIONAL BRACKET
|Taipei City, Chinese Taipei
|100
|100
|—
|2
|7
|0
|Bologna, Italy
|000
|000
|—
|0
|1
|0
Fang-Mo, Chao-Hsun (2), Yuan-Fu (5), Yuan-Shu (6), Li-Chen (6) and Yi-Che; Carlini, Arcieri (2), Suarez (3), Giovanardi (4), Canali (5), Tadei (6) and Guglielmi, Zafferani, Tomassini (6). W_Chao-Hsun. L_Carlini.
|Guaynabo, Puerto Rico
|010
|000
|—
|1
|2
|1
|Matamoros, Mexico
|202
|20x
|—
|6
|5
|1
Estrada, Ruiz (1), Alicea (4) and Valentin, J.Morales (2); Padilla, Cuesta (5) and Castillo, Garcia. L_Estrada. W_Padilla. HRs_Padilla, Zarate.
UNITED STATES BRACKET
|Davenport, Iowa
|104
|200
|—
|7
|7
|2
|Hagerstown, Indiana
|430
|001
|—
|8
|7
|3
Bishop, Ballinger (2) and Swanson; Hall, Johnson (3) and Vinson. L_Ballinger. W_Johnson.
|Pearland, Texas
|002
|060
|—
|8
|9
|1
|Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania
|200
|001
|—
|3
|6
|0
Kahn, Shelton (4) and Hill, Castillo (7); Dull, Anderson (4), Link (5) and Hatch. W_Shelton. L_Anderson.
