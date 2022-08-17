At Williamsport, Pa.

Wednesday

INTERNATIONAL BRACKET

Willemstad, Curacao010001260
Managua, Nicaragua000000020

Rijke, Decaster (6) and Winklaar, Hansen; García, Alonzo (6) and Bravo, Chávez (3). W_Rijke. L_García.

