At Williamsport, Pa.
Wednesday
INTERNATIONAL BRACKET
|Willemstad, Curacao
|010
|001
|—
|2
|6
|0
|Managua, Nicaragua
|000
|000
|—
|0
|2
|0
Rijke, Decaster (6) and Winklaar, Hansen; García, Alonzo (6) and Bravo, Chávez (3). W_Rijke. L_García.
Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Updated: August 17, 2022 @ 4:57 pm
