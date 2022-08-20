At Williamsport, Pa.

Saturday

INTERNATIONAL BRACKET

Bologna, Italy00426012113
Brisbane, Australia410101792

Suarez, Carlini, Arcieri (5), Bussolati (6) and Zafferani; Waiwai, K.Wilson (3), Adams (4) and Honsa. W_Carlini. L_Adams.

