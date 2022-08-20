At Williamsport, Pa.
Saturday
INTERNATIONAL BRACKET
|Bologna, Italy
|004
|260
|—
|12
|11
|3
|Brisbane, Australia
|410
|101
|—
|7
|9
|2
Suarez, Carlini, Arcieri (5), Bussolati (6) and Zafferani; Waiwai, K.Wilson (3), Adams (4) and Honsa. W_Carlini. L_Adams.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Updated: August 20, 2022 @ 4:59 pm
