At Williamsport, Pa.
Monday
INTERNATIONAL BRACKET
|Managua, Nicaragua
|003
|010
|020
|01
|—
|7
|13
|2
|Takarazuka, Japan
|100
|003
|020
|02
|—
|8
|9
|1
Takimoto, Ohta (7), Morikawa (10) and Tsuchiya; Madrigal, Saravia (3), García (4), Gutiérrez (6) and Bravo, Chávez. L_Morikawa. W_Gutiérrez. HRs_Ohta, Alonzo.
|Taipei City, Chinese Taipei
|004
|201
|—
|7
|6
|0
|Aguadulce, Panama
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|3
Yuan-Shu, Fang-Mo (6) and Yi-Che; Fuentes, Escudero (3), A.De Gracia (3) and Aranda, Gonzalez. W_Yuan-Shu. L_Fuentes.
|Vancouver, British Columbia
|000
|00x
|—
|0
|0
|3
|Matamoros, Mexico
|062
|02x
|—
|10
|11
|1
Dartnell, Weisser (2), Larter (3), St (4), Lai Hainstock (5) and Yu; Zarate, Mireles (4), Castillo (6) and Garcia. L_Dartnell. W_Mireles. HRs_Padilla.
UNITED STATES BRACKET
|Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania
|003
|400
|—
|7
|10
|2
|Massapequa, New York
|010
|000
|—
|1
|4
|2
Dull, Anderson (3) and Hatch; Lionetti, Bekiers (4), Hanley (6), Fregara (7) and Huksloot. W_Anderson. L_Lionetti. HRs_Link.
|Hagerstown, Indiana
|000
|110
|3
|—
|5
|8
|2
|Nolensville, Tennessee
|100
|001
|0
|—
|2
|4
|3
McNiel, Rhodes (6) and Daniel, Rhodes (5); Hall, Johnson (5), Troutwine (7) and Vinson. W_Rhodes. L_Johnson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.