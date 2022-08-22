At Williamsport, Pa.

Monday

INTERNATIONAL BRACKET

Managua, Nicaragua003010020017132
Takarazuka, Japan10000302002891

Takimoto, Ohta (7), Morikawa (10) and Tsuchiya; Madrigal, Saravia (3), García (4), Gutiérrez (6) and Bravo, Chávez. L_Morikawa. W_Gutiérrez. HRs_Ohta, Alonzo.

Taipei City, Chinese Taipei004201760
Aguadulce, Panama000000043

Yuan-Shu, Fang-Mo (6) and Yi-Che; Fuentes, Escudero (3), A.De Gracia (3) and Aranda, Gonzalez. W_Yuan-Shu. L_Fuentes.

Vancouver, British Columbia00000x003
Matamoros, Mexico06202x10111

Dartnell, Weisser (2), Larter (3), St (4), Lai Hainstock (5) and Yu; Zarate, Mireles (4), Castillo (6) and Garcia. L_Dartnell. W_Mireles. HRs_Padilla.

UNITED STATES BRACKET

Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania0034007102
Massapequa, New York010000142

Dull, Anderson (3) and Hatch; Lionetti, Bekiers (4), Hanley (6), Fregara (7) and Huksloot. W_Anderson. L_Lionetti. HRs_Link.

Hagerstown, Indiana0001103582
Nolensville, Tennessee1000010243

McNiel, Rhodes (6) and Daniel, Rhodes (5); Hall, Johnson (5), Troutwine (7) and Vinson. W_Rhodes. L_Johnson.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you