At Williamsport, Pa.
Sunday
INTERNATIONAL BRACKET
|Willemstad, Curacao
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|0
|Bologna, Italy
|001
|00x
|—
|1
|8
|0
Tadei, Giovanardi (3) and Zafferani, Tomassini (5); Decaster, Acosta (3), Cordilia (5), Wiel (5) and Emperador. L_Tadei. W_Acosta.
