At Williamsport, Pa.

Sunday

INTERNATIONAL BRACKET

Willemstad, Curacao000000030
Bologna, Italy00100x180

Tadei, Giovanardi (3) and Zafferani, Tomassini (5); Decaster, Acosta (3), Cordilia (5), Wiel (5) and Emperador. L_Tadei. W_Acosta.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

