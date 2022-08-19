At Williamsport, Pa.
Friday
INTERNATIONAL BRACKET
|Willemstad, Curacao
|000
|300
|—
|3
|5
|2
|Aguadulce, Panama
|410
|04x
|—
|9
|7
|1
Doran, Wiel (2), Decaster (5) and Hansen; De Leon, Fuentes (6) and Gonzalez. L_Doran. W_De Leon. HRs_De Leon, De Gracia Grand slam.
|Vancouver, British Columbia
|000
|006
|—
|6
|7
|1
|Takarazuka, Japan
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|1
Weisser, Mayervich (2) and Fabbro, Yu; Ayabe, Ohta (6) and Tsuchiya. W_Mayervich. L_Ayabe.
UNITED STATES BRACKET
|Nolensville, Tennessee
|420
|050
|—
|11
|12
|0
|Santa Clara, Utah
|100
|100
|—
|2
|2
|1
Chadwick, Satinoff (4) and Rhodes; Ruffell, Hafen (2), Whitney (3), Lamoreaux (5), Hickman (7) and Ruffell, Gainey (5). W_Chadwick. L_Ruffell.
|Honolulu, Hawaii
|111
|36x
|—
|12
|13
|0
|Massapequa, New York
|000
|00x
|—
|0
|0
|1
Lancaster, Sakamoto (4) and Nouchi; Lionetti, Fregara (3), Mininni (5), Badagliacca (5) and Huksloot. W_Lancaster. L_Lionetti. HRs_Lancaster, Payanal (2), Wong.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.