At Williamsport, Pa.

Friday

INTERNATIONAL BRACKET

Willemstad, Curacao000300352
Aguadulce, Panama41004x971

Doran, Wiel (2), Decaster (5) and Hansen; De Leon, Fuentes (6) and Gonzalez. L_Doran. W_De Leon. HRs_De Leon, De Gracia Grand slam.

Vancouver, British Columbia000006671
Takarazuka, Japan000000051

Weisser, Mayervich (2) and Fabbro, Yu; Ayabe, Ohta (6) and Tsuchiya. W_Mayervich. L_Ayabe.

UNITED STATES BRACKET

Nolensville, Tennessee42005011120
Santa Clara, Utah100100221

Chadwick, Satinoff (4) and Rhodes; Ruffell, Hafen (2), Whitney (3), Lamoreaux (5), Hickman (7) and Ruffell, Gainey (5). W_Chadwick. L_Ruffell.

Honolulu, Hawaii11136x12130
Massapequa, New York00000x001

Lancaster, Sakamoto (4) and Nouchi; Lionetti, Fregara (3), Mininni (5), Badagliacca (5) and Huksloot. W_Lancaster. L_Lionetti. HRs_Lancaster, Payanal (2), Wong.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you