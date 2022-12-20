FGFTReb
CENT. ARKANSASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cooper335-123-30-30416
Hunter365-174-71-62217
Olowokere272-40-02-3314
Kayouloud336-133-42-71515
Klintman211-40-00-2123
Cato193-63-32-7229
Reeves130-10-00-1000
Kirsipuu80-10-00-2010
Crafoord41-20-01-1042
Bounds30-00-00-0010
Daughtery30-10-00-0000
Totals20023-6113-178-3292266

Percentages: FG .377, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Hunter 3-6, Cooper 3-9, Klintman 1-3, Daughtery 0-1, Olowokere 0-1, Reeves 0-1, Cato 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Cato 2, Hunter, Kayouloud, Klintman).

Turnovers: 11 (Hunter 4, Cato 2, Kayouloud 2, Crafoord, Klintman, Olowokere).

Steals: 2 (Cooper, Olowokere).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UALRMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gardner384-107-86-136417
Gordon385-92-23-101112
John132-61-34-6005
Jefferson354-82-21-42212
Smith243-94-40-20211
White243-81-21-63110
Walker172-62-30-4056
Speaker81-30-00-1012
Palermo30-40-00-0010
Totals20024-6319-2415-46121775

Percentages: FG .381, FT .792.

3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (White 3-5, Gardner 2-5, Jefferson 2-6, Smith 1-5, Walker 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Gordon, Jefferson).

Turnovers: 11 (Gardner 3, Jefferson 2, Speaker 2, John, Smith, Walker, White).

Steals: 4 (Gardner 2, Jefferson, Palermo).

Technical Fouls: None.

Cent. Arkansas273966
UALR324375

A_2,766 (5,600).

