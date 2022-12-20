|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CENT. ARKANSAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cooper
|33
|5-12
|3-3
|0-3
|0
|4
|16
|Hunter
|36
|5-17
|4-7
|1-6
|2
|2
|17
|Olowokere
|27
|2-4
|0-0
|2-3
|3
|1
|4
|Kayouloud
|33
|6-13
|3-4
|2-7
|1
|5
|15
|Klintman
|21
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|3
|Cato
|19
|3-6
|3-3
|2-7
|2
|2
|9
|Reeves
|13
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Kirsipuu
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Crafoord
|4
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|4
|2
|Bounds
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Daughtery
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-61
|13-17
|8-32
|9
|22
|66
Percentages: FG .377, FT .765.
3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Hunter 3-6, Cooper 3-9, Klintman 1-3, Daughtery 0-1, Olowokere 0-1, Reeves 0-1, Cato 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Cato 2, Hunter, Kayouloud, Klintman).
Turnovers: 11 (Hunter 4, Cato 2, Kayouloud 2, Crafoord, Klintman, Olowokere).
Steals: 2 (Cooper, Olowokere).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UALR
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gardner
|38
|4-10
|7-8
|6-13
|6
|4
|17
|Gordon
|38
|5-9
|2-2
|3-10
|1
|1
|12
|John
|13
|2-6
|1-3
|4-6
|0
|0
|5
|Jefferson
|35
|4-8
|2-2
|1-4
|2
|2
|12
|Smith
|24
|3-9
|4-4
|0-2
|0
|2
|11
|White
|24
|3-8
|1-2
|1-6
|3
|1
|10
|Walker
|17
|2-6
|2-3
|0-4
|0
|5
|6
|Speaker
|8
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Palermo
|3
|0-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-63
|19-24
|15-46
|12
|17
|75
Percentages: FG .381, FT .792.
3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (White 3-5, Gardner 2-5, Jefferson 2-6, Smith 1-5, Walker 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Gordon, Jefferson).
Turnovers: 11 (Gardner 3, Jefferson 2, Speaker 2, John, Smith, Walker, White).
Steals: 4 (Gardner 2, Jefferson, Palermo).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Cent. Arkansas
|27
|39
|—
|66
|UALR
|32
|43
|—
|75
A_2,766 (5,600).
