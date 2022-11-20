FGFTReb
JACKSON ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mansel294-51-24-43210
T.Young238-153-82-30324
Adams312-52-21-2527
Evans307-142-22-60420
Watson220-30-01-1100
C.Young243-90-00-1418
Jones176-80-03-80212
Cook122-41-50-0025
Mitchell122-41-21-2035
Totals20034-6710-2114-27131991

Percentages: FG .507, FT .476.

3-Point Goals: 13-29, .448 (T.Young 5-9, Evans 4-7, C.Young 2-7, Mansel 1-1, Adams 1-2, Cook 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Watson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (T.Young).

Turnovers: 16 (T.Young 5, Evans 4, Adams 2, Mitchell 2, C.Young, Cook, Jones).

Steals: 10 (Adams 2, C.Young 2, Evans 2, Jones, Mansel, Mitchell, T.Young).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UALRMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gardner367-84-42-92423
Gordon387-123-42-63217
John152-40-01-6004
Palermo120-10-00-0100
Smith346-136-71-25018
Jefferson303-81-22-3229
Speaker185-71-33-60511
Walker174-70-00-04512
Totals20034-6015-2011-32171894

Percentages: FG .567, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 11-21, .524 (Gardner 5-6, Walker 4-6, Jefferson 2-5, Gordon 0-1, Speaker 0-1, Smith 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Gordon, Jefferson, John).

Turnovers: 19 (Gardner 5, Speaker 3, Walker 3, Jefferson 2, Palermo 2, Smith 2, Gordon, John).

Steals: 5 (Gordon 2, Gardner, Smith, Speaker).

Technical Fouls: None.

Jackson St.415091
UALR375794

A_2,685 (5,600).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you