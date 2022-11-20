|FG
|FT
|Reb
|JACKSON ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mansel
|29
|4-5
|1-2
|4-4
|3
|2
|10
|T.Young
|23
|8-15
|3-8
|2-3
|0
|3
|24
|Adams
|31
|2-5
|2-2
|1-2
|5
|2
|7
|Evans
|30
|7-14
|2-2
|2-6
|0
|4
|20
|Watson
|22
|0-3
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|0
|C.Young
|24
|3-9
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|1
|8
|Jones
|17
|6-8
|0-0
|3-8
|0
|2
|12
|Cook
|12
|2-4
|1-5
|0-0
|0
|2
|5
|Mitchell
|12
|2-4
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|3
|5
|Totals
|200
|34-67
|10-21
|14-27
|13
|19
|91
Percentages: FG .507, FT .476.
3-Point Goals: 13-29, .448 (T.Young 5-9, Evans 4-7, C.Young 2-7, Mansel 1-1, Adams 1-2, Cook 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Watson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (T.Young).
Turnovers: 16 (T.Young 5, Evans 4, Adams 2, Mitchell 2, C.Young, Cook, Jones).
Steals: 10 (Adams 2, C.Young 2, Evans 2, Jones, Mansel, Mitchell, T.Young).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UALR
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gardner
|36
|7-8
|4-4
|2-9
|2
|4
|23
|Gordon
|38
|7-12
|3-4
|2-6
|3
|2
|17
|John
|15
|2-4
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|0
|4
|Palermo
|12
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Smith
|34
|6-13
|6-7
|1-2
|5
|0
|18
|Jefferson
|30
|3-8
|1-2
|2-3
|2
|2
|9
|Speaker
|18
|5-7
|1-3
|3-6
|0
|5
|11
|Walker
|17
|4-7
|0-0
|0-0
|4
|5
|12
|Totals
|200
|34-60
|15-20
|11-32
|17
|18
|94
Percentages: FG .567, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 11-21, .524 (Gardner 5-6, Walker 4-6, Jefferson 2-5, Gordon 0-1, Speaker 0-1, Smith 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Gordon, Jefferson, John).
Turnovers: 19 (Gardner 5, Speaker 3, Walker 3, Jefferson 2, Palermo 2, Smith 2, Gordon, John).
Steals: 5 (Gordon 2, Gardner, Smith, Speaker).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Jackson St.
|41
|50
|—
|91
|UALR
|37
|57
|—
|94
A_2,685 (5,600).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.