MOUNT ST. VINCENT (0-1)
Connolley 1-4 0-0 3, Cabezudo 3-9 0-0 6, Darab 1-5 0-0 3, Porcic 1-9 0-1 3, Tucker 5-8 1-2 11, Lewis 1-3 1-2 3, Goodwin 1-5 0-0 2, Mejia 2-3 0-0 4, Carrier 1-3 0-0 2, Camastro 3-5 0-0 7, Hod 0-1 4-7 4, Novello 0-2 0-0 0, Rawlings 0-2 0-0 0, Singh 0-2 2-2 2, Cassidy 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 19-64 8-14 50.
LIU (1-1)
Cook 6-13 3-3 16, Ndiaye 5-7 1-2 11, Burns 7-9 0-0 20, Johnson 5-6 0-1 10, Wood 5-8 1-1 13, Greene 3-7 2-3 9, Maletic 7-15 0-0 20, Fall 0-0 2-6 2, Crawford 2-2 3-4 8, Delancy 1-3 0-0 2, Booker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-70 12-20 111.
Halftime_LIU 53-30. 3-Point Goals_Mount St. Vincent 4-23 (Camastro 1-2, Connolley 1-2, Darab 1-4, Porcic 1-7, Goodwin 0-1, Novello 0-1, Rawlings 0-1, Tucker 0-1, Cassidy 0-2, Singh 0-2), LIU 17-31 (Burns 6-7, Maletic 6-12, Wood 2-4, Crawford 1-1, Greene 1-2, Cook 1-5). Rebounds_Mount St. Vincent 26 (Cabezudo 7), LIU 49 (Burns 11). Assists_Mount St. Vincent 13 (Carrier 3), LIU 32 (Burns 7). Total Fouls_Mount St. Vincent 17, LIU 16. A_500 (2,500).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.