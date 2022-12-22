PURCHAST (0-1)
Brady 2-4 0-0 4, Mason 2-5 1-2 5, Phillips 3-6 1-2 9, Skeete 2-5 0-0 4, Morgan 5-12 4-4 15, Holmes 0-3 0-3 0, Bartley 1-2 0-0 2, Nelson 2-4 0-0 4, I.Johnson 4-9 0-0 9, Nikiema 2-5 1-2 5, Atkinson 0-1 1-2 1, Holmbo 0-1 0-0 0, Rivera 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 8-15 58.
LIU (2-10)
Delancy 3-8 4-7 10, Greene 5-11 2-5 12, J.Johnson 9-12 4-5 22, Maletic 7-15 3-4 21, Washington 5-9 0-0 10, Booker 3-5 2-2 9, Bailey 2-7 0-0 4, Ndiaye 3-5 1-4 7, Kamich 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-72 16-27 95.
Halftime_LIU 41-28. 3-Point Goals_Purchast 4-19 (Phillips 2-3, I.Johnson 1-1, Morgan 1-6, Holmbo 0-1, Mason 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Holmes 0-3, Nikiema 0-3), LIU 5-14 (Maletic 4-8, Booker 1-3, Bailey 0-1, J.Johnson 0-1, Washington 0-1). Fouled Out_Maletic. Rebounds_Purchast 30 (Mason, Phillips 6), LIU 49 (Delancy 12). Assists_Purchast 10 (Skeete 4), LIU 24 (Greene 9). Total Fouls_Purchast 22, LIU 18. A_412 (2,500).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.