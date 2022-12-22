|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PURCHAST
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brady
|16
|2-4
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|4
|Mason
|26
|2-5
|1-2
|4-6
|1
|1
|5
|Phillips
|28
|3-6
|1-2
|0-6
|0
|2
|9
|Skeete
|22
|2-5
|0-0
|1-3
|4
|1
|4
|Morgan
|24
|5-12
|4-4
|0-0
|2
|3
|15
|Holmes
|19
|0-3
|0-3
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|Bartley
|16
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Nelson
|14
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|4
|I.Johnson
|12
|4-9
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|4
|9
|Nikiema
|11
|2-5
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|4
|5
|Atkinson
|7
|0-1
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|1
|1
|Holmbo
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Rivera
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-57
|8-15
|5-30
|10
|22
|58
Percentages: FG .404, FT .533.
3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Phillips 2-3, I.Johnson 1-1, Morgan 1-6, Holmbo 0-1, Mason 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Holmes 0-3, Nikiema 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Phillips 2, Brady, Mason).
Turnovers: 19 (Brady 6, Holmes 3, Mason 3, Atkinson 2, Skeete 2, I.Johnson, Morgan, Rivera).
Steals: 7 (Skeete 3, Morgan 2, Phillips 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LIU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Delancy
|28
|3-8
|4-7
|5-12
|2
|1
|10
|Greene
|34
|5-11
|2-5
|2-7
|9
|2
|12
|J.Johnson
|31
|9-12
|4-5
|1-3
|3
|2
|22
|Maletic
|18
|7-15
|3-4
|1-6
|1
|5
|21
|Washington
|34
|5-9
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|3
|10
|Booker
|20
|3-5
|2-2
|2-7
|1
|1
|9
|Bailey
|18
|2-7
|0-0
|1-2
|4
|2
|4
|Ndiaye
|14
|3-5
|1-4
|5-10
|1
|2
|7
|Kamich
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|37-72
|16-27
|17-49
|24
|18
|95
Percentages: FG .514, FT .593.
3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Maletic 4-8, Booker 1-3, Bailey 0-1, J.Johnson 0-1, Washington 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Delancy 2, J.Johnson, Washington).
Turnovers: 11 (Bailey 2, J.Johnson 2, Maletic 2, Ndiaye 2, Delancy, Greene, Washington).
Steals: 13 (Washington 4, Greene 3, Booker 2, J.Johnson 2, Delancy, Maletic).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Purchast
|28
|30
|—
|58
|LIU
|41
|54
|—
|95
A_412 (2,500).
