FGFTReb
PURCHASTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brady162-40-00-3034
Mason262-51-24-6115
Phillips283-61-20-6029
Skeete222-50-01-3414
Morgan245-124-40-02315
Holmes190-30-30-2110
Bartley161-20-00-2012
Nelson142-40-00-2014
I.Johnson124-90-00-3149
Nikiema112-51-20-3045
Atkinson70-11-20-0111
Holmbo30-10-00-0000
Rivera20-00-00-0000
Totals20023-578-155-30102258

Percentages: FG .404, FT .533.

3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Phillips 2-3, I.Johnson 1-1, Morgan 1-6, Holmbo 0-1, Mason 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Holmes 0-3, Nikiema 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Phillips 2, Brady, Mason).

Turnovers: 19 (Brady 6, Holmes 3, Mason 3, Atkinson 2, Skeete 2, I.Johnson, Morgan, Rivera).

Steals: 7 (Skeete 3, Morgan 2, Phillips 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
LIUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Delancy283-84-75-122110
Greene345-112-52-79212
J.Johnson319-124-51-33222
Maletic187-153-41-61521
Washington345-90-00-13310
Booker203-52-22-7119
Bailey182-70-01-2424
Ndiaye143-51-45-10127
Kamich30-00-00-1000
Totals20037-7216-2717-49241895

Percentages: FG .514, FT .593.

3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Maletic 4-8, Booker 1-3, Bailey 0-1, J.Johnson 0-1, Washington 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Delancy 2, J.Johnson, Washington).

Turnovers: 11 (Bailey 2, J.Johnson 2, Maletic 2, Ndiaye 2, Delancy, Greene, Washington).

Steals: 13 (Washington 4, Greene 3, Booker 2, J.Johnson 2, Delancy, Maletic).

Technical Fouls: None.

Purchast283058
LIU415495

A_412 (2,500).

