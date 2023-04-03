Player year to date money rankings through LIV Golf Orlando.
Trn Money
Charles Howell III 3 $4,990,000
Brooks Koepka 3 $4,382,500
Danny Lee 3 $4,325,000
Peter Uihlein 3 $3,110,000
Sebastian Munoz 3 $2,898,750
Carlos Ortiz 3 $2,555,416
Brendan Steele 3 $2,479,583
Branden Grace 3 $2,107,917
Louis Oosthuizen 3 $1,854,583
Patrick Reed 3 $1,658,750
Dean Burmester 3 $1,650,000
Matthew Wolff 3 $1,645,417
Mito Pereira 3 $1,612,500
Paul Casey 3 $1,362,500
Cameron Smith 3 $1,137,500
Dustin Johnson 3 $1,072,833
Kevin Na 3 $1,031,250
Pat Perez 3 $980,750
Talor Gooch 3 $937,000
Sergio Garcia 3 $911,250
Matt Jones 3 $907,500
Cameron Tringale 3 $902,000
Sam Horsfield 3 $862,083
Marc Leishman 3 $789,500
Jason Kokrak 3 $755,000
Scott Vincent 3 $738,750
Richard Bland 3 $732,500
Henrik Stenson 3 $693,750
Abraham Ancer 3 $675,000
Joaquin Niemann 3 $670,000
Graeme McDowell 3 $662,500
Ian Poulter 3 $650,000
Laurie Canter 3 $650,000
Harold Varner III 3 $647,500
Bryson DeChambeau 3 $602,500
David Puig 3 $595,000
Thomas Pieters 3 $592,500
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra 3 $566,250
Charl Schwartzel 3 $540,833
Lee Westwood 3 $533,750
Bubba Watson 3 $515,000
Phil Mickelson 3 $495,000
Jediah Morgan 3 $445,000
James Piot 3 $425,833
Bernd Wiesberger 3 $420,000
Chase Koepka 3 $391,250
Sihwan Kim 3 $360,000
Anirban Lahiri 2 $342,500
Andy Ogletree 1 $135,000
