Player year to date money rankings through LIV Golf DC.

TrnMoney
Talor Gooch7$9,376,583
Brooks Koepka7$7,245,833
Branden Grace7$6,505,417
Harold Varner III7$6,425,833
Charles Howell III7$6,205,833
Dustin Johnson7$5,899,916
Cameron Smith7$5,089,167
Danny Lee7$5,035,500
Peter Uihlein7$4,517,380
Sebastian Munoz7$4,358,750
Mito Pereira7$4,275,000
Sergio Garcia7$3,839,464
Patrick Reed7$3,486,750
Carlos Ortiz7$3,467,916
Brendan Steele7$3,415,416
Anirban Lahiri6$3,370,000
Louis Oosthuizen7$3,258,630
Dean Burmester7$3,078,749
Cameron Tringale7$2,953,667
Pat Perez7$2,625,750
Scott Vincent7$2,412,500
Kevin Na7$2,329,583
Henrik Stenson7$2,328,750
Bryson DeChambeau7$2,165,000
Matthew Wolff7$2,159,583
Jason Kokrak7$2,110,833
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra7$1,978,333
Joaquin Niemann7$1,951,666
Paul Casey6$1,817,500
Bubba Watson7$1,642,083
Marc Leishman7$1,593,750
Matt Jones7$1,590,833
Charl Schwartzel7$1,571,666
Ian Poulter7$1,485,833
Richard Bland7$1,444,047
Abraham Ancer7$1,441,964
David Puig7$1,413,750
Phil Mickelson7$1,391,250
Graeme McDowell7$1,331,250
Laurie Canter7$1,330,714
Thomas Pieters7$1,330,416
Bernd Wiesberger7$1,160,000
Jediah Morgan7$1,117,500
Chase Koepka7$1,058,214
Lee Westwood7$1,054,250
James Piot7$993,833
Sam Horsfield4$942,083
Sihwan Kim7$870,000
Andy Ogletree3$788,333
Martin Kaymer4$599,583
Kieran Vincent1$81,666
Wade Ormsby1$40,833

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you