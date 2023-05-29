Player year to date money rankings through LIV Golf DC.
|Trn
|Money
|Talor Gooch
|7
|$9,376,583
|Brooks Koepka
|7
|$7,245,833
|Branden Grace
|7
|$6,505,417
|Harold Varner III
|7
|$6,425,833
|Charles Howell III
|7
|$6,205,833
|Dustin Johnson
|7
|$5,899,916
|Cameron Smith
|7
|$5,089,167
|Danny Lee
|7
|$5,035,500
|Peter Uihlein
|7
|$4,517,380
|Sebastian Munoz
|7
|$4,358,750
|Mito Pereira
|7
|$4,275,000
|Sergio Garcia
|7
|$3,839,464
|Patrick Reed
|7
|$3,486,750
|Carlos Ortiz
|7
|$3,467,916
|Brendan Steele
|7
|$3,415,416
|Anirban Lahiri
|6
|$3,370,000
|Louis Oosthuizen
|7
|$3,258,630
|Dean Burmester
|7
|$3,078,749
|Cameron Tringale
|7
|$2,953,667
|Pat Perez
|7
|$2,625,750
|Scott Vincent
|7
|$2,412,500
|Kevin Na
|7
|$2,329,583
|Henrik Stenson
|7
|$2,328,750
|Bryson DeChambeau
|7
|$2,165,000
|Matthew Wolff
|7
|$2,159,583
|Jason Kokrak
|7
|$2,110,833
|Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
|7
|$1,978,333
|Joaquin Niemann
|7
|$1,951,666
|Paul Casey
|6
|$1,817,500
|Bubba Watson
|7
|$1,642,083
|Marc Leishman
|7
|$1,593,750
|Matt Jones
|7
|$1,590,833
|Charl Schwartzel
|7
|$1,571,666
|Ian Poulter
|7
|$1,485,833
|Richard Bland
|7
|$1,444,047
|Abraham Ancer
|7
|$1,441,964
|David Puig
|7
|$1,413,750
|Phil Mickelson
|7
|$1,391,250
|Graeme McDowell
|7
|$1,331,250
|Laurie Canter
|7
|$1,330,714
|Thomas Pieters
|7
|$1,330,416
|Bernd Wiesberger
|7
|$1,160,000
|Jediah Morgan
|7
|$1,117,500
|Chase Koepka
|7
|$1,058,214
|Lee Westwood
|7
|$1,054,250
|James Piot
|7
|$993,833
|Sam Horsfield
|4
|$942,083
|Sihwan Kim
|7
|$870,000
|Andy Ogletree
|3
|$788,333
|Martin Kaymer
|4
|$599,583
|Kieran Vincent
|1
|$81,666
|Wade Ormsby
|1
|$40,833
