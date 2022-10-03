Player year to date money rankings through LIV Golf Invitational Chicago.

TrnPrizeMoneyTeamMoneyTotalMoney
1. Dustin Johnson5$9,525,000$3,000,000$12,525,000
2. Branden Grace5$6,233,666$1,125,000$7,358,666
3. Charl Schwartzel5$5,250,500$1,125,000$6,375,500
4. Cameron Smith2$5,012,500$62,500$5,075,000
5. Henrik Stenson2$4,159,000$375,000$4,534,000
6. Peter Uihlein5$3,515,500$750,000$4,265,500
7. Carlos Ortiz4$3,487,000$250,000$3,737,000
8. Louis Oosthuizen5$2,989,167$1,125,000$4,114,167
9. Matthew Wolff4$2,966,000$62,500$3,028,500
10. Talor Gooch5$2,848,000$3,000,000$5,848,000
11. Joaquin Niemann2$2,825,000N/A$2,825,000
12. Patrick Reed4$2,733,500$3,000,000$5,733,500
13. Sergio Garcia5$2,554,500$250,000$2,804,500
14. Hennie Du Plessis3$2,405,000$1,125,000$3,530,000
15. Lee Westwood5$2,374,600$625,000$2,999,600
16. Anirban Lahiri2$1,982,500$375,000$2,357,500
17. Sam Horsfield5$1,859,000$625,000$2,484,000
18. Bryson DeChambeau4$1,506,750$375,000$1,881,750
19. Kevin Na5$1,369,000N/A$1,369,000
20. Justin Harding3$1,319,167N/A$1,319,167
21. Abraham Ancer4$1,293,000$250,000$1,543,000
22. Laurie Canter5$1,273,450$125,000$1,398,450
23. Martin Kaymer5$1,271,800N/A$1,271,800
24. Chase Koepka5$1,270,250$375,000$1,645,250
25. Jinichiro Kozuma3$1,205,000N/A$1,205,000
26. Turk Pettit5$1,146,000N/A$1,146,000
27. Phil Mickelson5$1,135,250$62,500$1,197,750
28. Graeme McDowell5$1,077,667N/A$1,077,667
29. Brooks Koepka4$1,048,600$375,000$1,423,600
30. Adrian Otaegui3$1,044,500N/A$1,044,500
31. Jason Kokrak3$1,005,000$375,000$1,380,000
32. Ian Poulter5$994,833$625,000$1,619,833
33. Scott Vincent5$992,700N/A$992,700
34. Paul Casey3$989,200$375,000$1,364,200
35. Matt Jones5$982,600$62,500$1,045,100
36. Richard Bland5$956,833$375,000$1,331,833
37. Phachara Khongwatmai5$912,333$375,000$1,287,333
38. Sadom Kaewkanjana5$850,000N/A$850,000
39. Bernd Wiesberger5$784,500$62,500$847,000
40. James Piot5$776,000N/A$776,000
41. Sihwan Kim4$747,000N/A$747,000
42. Oliver Bekker1$737,500N/A$737,500
43. Shaun Norris5$718,000N/A$718,000
44. Hudson Swafford5$716,000N/A$716,000
45. Wade Ormsby5$706,000$62,500$768,500
46. Pat Perez4$701,000$3,000,000$3,701,000
47. Jediah Morgan5$691,000N/A$691,000
48. Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra4$643,000$250,000$893,000
49. Ryosuke Kinoshita3$624,000N/A$624,000
50. Charles Howell III3$620,333$375,000$995,333
51. Cameron Tringale2$503,700$62,500$566,200
52. Yuki Inamori2$501,000N/A$501,000
53. Hideto Tanihara3$481,600N/A$481,600
54. Travis Smyth3$471,000$375,000$846,000
55. David Puig3$404,000N/A$404,000
56. Harold Varner III2$321,000N/A$321,000
57. Ian Snyman2$316,000N/A$316,000
58. Pablo Larrazabal1$315,000N/A$315,000
59. Marc Leishman2$284,000$62,500$346,500
60. Blake Windred2$263,000N/A$263,000
61. Itthipat Buranatanyarat2$249,000N/A$249,000
62. JC Ritchie1$226,000N/A$226,000
63. Viraj Madappa1$154,000N/A$154,000
64. Kevin Yuan1$146,000N/A$146,000
65. Shergo Al Kurdi1$144,000$125,000$269,000
T66. Oliver Fisher1$136,000N/A$136,000
T66. Ratchanon Chantananuwat1$136,000N/A$136,000
68. Andy Ogletree1$120,000N/A$120,000

