Saturday
At Orange County National
Orlando, Fla.
Purse: $25 million
Yardage: 7,248; Par: 71
Second Round
Brooks Koepka65-65—130-12
Sebastián Munoz62-71—133-9
Mito Pereira68-64—134-8
Patrick Reed67-67—134-8
Laurie Canter67-67—134-8
Richard Bland64-71—135-7
Matthew Wolff67-68—135-7
Danny Lee65-67—135-7
Abraham Ancer70-66—136-6
Jason Kokrak68-68—136-6
Cameron Tringale70-66—136-6
Sam Horsfield70-66—136-6
Charl Schwartzel71-65—136-6
Dustin Johnson67-70—137-5
Cameron Smith69-68—137-5
Dean Burmester67-70—137-5
Scott Vincent70-67—137-5
Branden Grace67-70—137-5
Lee Westwood66-71—137-5
Joaquin Niemann70-68—138-4
Talor Gooch69-69—138-4
Harold Varner III66-72—138-4
Kevin Na72-66—138-4
Paul Casey69-69—138-4
Graeme McDowell71-67—138-4
James Piot72-66—138-4
Bryson DeChambeau70-69—139-3
Thomas Pieters68-71—139-3
Henrik Stenson67-72—139-3
Carlos Ortiz70-69—139-3
Andy Ogletree69-70—139-3
Peter Uihlein72-67—139-3
Louis Oosthuizen70-70—140-2
Marc Leishman68-72—140-2
David Puig68-72—140-2
Pat Perez69-72—141-1
Charles Howell III69-72—141-1
Jediah Morgan71-70—141-1
Bernd Wiesberger73-69—142E
Ian Poulter69-73—142E
Matt Jones67-76—143+1
Brendan Steele71-72—143+1
Bubba Watson67-76—143+1
Chase Koepka67-76—143+1
Eugenio Chacarra72-72—144+2
Phil Mickelson70-76—146+4
Sergio Garcia71-76—147+5
Sihwan Kim75-75—150+8
Teams Scores
Smash GC (B.Koepka-c, M.Wolf, C.Koepka, J.Kokrak)-26
Torque GC (J.Niemann-c, D.Puig, M.Pereira, S.Munoz)-24
Cleeks GC (M.Kaymer-c,G.McDowell, R.Bland, L.Canter, B.Wiesberger)-21
4 Aces GC (D.Johnson-c, P.Uihlein, P.Perez, P.Reed)-19
Stinger GC (L.Oosthuizen-c, D.Burmester, C,Schwartzel, B.Grace)-17
Iron Heads GC (K.Na-c, S.Vincent, D.Lee, S.Kim)-16
Majesticks GC (I.Poulter-c, S.Horsfield, L.Westwood, H.Stenson)-15
HyFlyers GC (P.Mickelson-c, B.Steele, J.Piot, C.Tringale)-11
Crushers GC (B.DeChambeau-c, C.Howell, A.Ogletree, P.Casey)-11
Rangegoats GC (B.Watson-c, T.Pieters, T.Gooch, H.Varner)-12
Fireballs GC (S.Garcia-c, A.Ancer, E.Lopez-Chacarra, C.Ortiz)-9
Ripper GC (C.Smith-c, M.Leishman, J.Morgan, M.Jones, J.Piot)-8

