|Saturday
|At Orange County National
|Orlando, Fla.
|Purse: $25 million
|Yardage: 7,248; Par: 71
|Second Round
|Brooks Koepka
|65-65—130
|-12
|Sebastian Munoz
|62-71—133
|-9
|Mito Pereira
|68-64—134
|-8
|Patrick Reed
|67-67—134
|-8
|Laurie Canter
|67-67—134
|-8
|Richard Bland
|64-71—135
|-7
|Matthew Wolff
|67-68—135
|-7
|Danny Lee
|65-67—135
|-7
|Abraham Ancer
|70-66—136
|-6
|Jason Kokrak
|68-68—136
|-6
|Cameron Tringale
|70-66—136
|-6
|Sam Horsfield
|70-66—136
|-6
|Charl Schwartzel
|71-65—136
|-6
|Dustin Johnson
|67-70—137
|-5
|Cameron Smith
|69-68—137
|-5
|Dean Burmester
|67-70—137
|-5
|Scott Vincent
|70-67—137
|-5
|Branden Grace
|67-70—137
|-5
|Lee Westwood
|66-71—137
|-5
|Joaquin Niemann
|70-68—138
|-4
|Talor Gooch
|69-69—138
|-4
|Harold Varner III
|66-72—138
|-4
|Kevin Na
|72-66—138
|-4
|Paul Casey
|69-69—138
|-4
|Graeme McDowell
|71-67—138
|-4
|James Piot
|72-66—138
|-4
|Bryson DeChambeau
|70-69—139
|-3
|Thomas Pieters
|68-71—139
|-3
|Henrik Stenson
|67-72—139
|-3
|Carlos Ortiz
|70-69—139
|-3
|Andy Ogletree
|69-70—139
|-3
|Peter Uihlein
|72-67—139
|-3
|Louis Oosthuizen
|70-70—140
|-2
|Marc Leishman
|68-72—140
|-2
|David Puig
|68-72—140
|-2
|Pat Perez
|69-72—141
|-1
|Charles Howell III
|69-72—141
|-1
|Jediah Morgan
|71-70—141
|-1
|Bernd Wiesberger
|73-69—142
|E
|Ian Poulter
|69-73—142
|E
|Matt Jones
|67-76—143
|+1
|Brendan Steele
|71-72—143
|+1
|Bubba Watson
|67-76—143
|+1
|Chase Koepka
|67-76—143
|+1
|Eugenio Chacarra
|72-72—144
|+2
|Phil Mickelson
|70-76—146
|+4
|Sergio Garcia
|71-76—147
|+5
|Sihwan Kim
|75-75—150
|+8
|Teams Scores
|Smash GC (B.Koepka-c, M.Wolf, C.Koepka, J.Kokrak)
|-26
|Torque GC (J.Niemann-c, D.Puig, M.Pereira, S.Munoz)
|-24
|Cleeks GC (M.Kaymer-c,G.McDowell, R.Bland, L.Canter, B.Wiesberger)
|-21
|4 Aces GC (D.Johnson-c, P.Uihlein, P.Perez, P.Reed)
|-19
|Stinger GC (L.Oosthuizen-c, D.Burmester, C,Schwartzel, B.Grace)
|-17
|Iron Heads GC (K.Na-c, S.Vincent, D.Lee, S.Kim)
|-16
|Majesticks GC (I.Poulter-c, S.Horsfield, L.Westwood, H.Stenson)
|-15
|HyFlyers GC (P.Mickelson-c, B.Steele, J.Piot, C.Tringale)
|-11
|Crushers GC (B.DeChambeau-c, C.Howell, A.Ogletree, P.Casey)
|-11
|Rangegoats GC (B.Watson-c, T.Pieters, T.Gooch, H.Varner)
|-12
|Fireballs GC (S.Garcia-c, A.Ancer, E.Lopez-Chacarra, C.Ortiz)
|-9
|Ripper GC (C.Smith-c, M.Leishman, J.Morgan, M.Jones, J.Piot)
|-8
