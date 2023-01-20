CAL ST.-FULLERTON (10-10)
Lee 3-6 0-1 6, Eaton 3-10 0-0 7, Harris 8-18 0-1 18, M.Jones 3-16 6-8 13, San Antonio 1-8 0-0 2, Carper 4-4 0-0 12, Square 4-6 0-0 8, Wade 0-4 0-0 0, Bastian 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 26-72 7-12 67.
LONG BEACH ST. (9-10)
George 2-7 0-1 4, L.Traore 8-10 0-0 16, Hunter 4-9 0-0 9, J.Jones 4-9 3-3 13, A.Traore 4-9 0-0 8, Tsohonis 4-14 9-10 17, Rotegaard 2-4 0-0 5, Polynice 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 12-14 72.
Halftime_Long Beach St. 40-37. 3-Point Goals_Cal St.-Fullerton 8-22 (Carper 4-4, Harris 2-5, Eaton 1-3, M.Jones 1-5, San Antonio 0-2, Wade 0-3), Long Beach St. 4-17 (J.Jones 2-6, Hunter 1-3, Rotegaard 1-3, George 0-2, Tsohonis 0-3). Rebounds_Cal St.-Fullerton 29 (Eaton, Square 5), Long Beach St. 45 (L.Traore 16). Assists_Cal St.-Fullerton 12 (M.Jones 5), Long Beach St. 15 (A.Traore 5). Total Fouls_Cal St.-Fullerton 19, Long Beach St. 14. A_2,354 (4,000).
