LIFE PACIFIC (0-4)
Galang 4-12 1-2 12, Villarreal 3-11 2-2 8, Sylvester 0-3 0-0 0, Cook 1-7 1-2 4, D.Hernandez 2-6 0-0 4, Matute 4-13 0-0 9, Aboagye 1-3 1-2 3, Brummett 1-3 2-2 5, Murphy 1-8 0-0 3, Arrieta 1-1 0-0 2, Rodriguez 0-3 0-0 0, Garcia 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 19-72 7-10 52.
LONG BEACH ST. (5-6)
George 4-6 1-1 9, L.Traore 8-11 2-3 18, Murray 8-13 0-0 17, A.Traore 5-7 0-0 10, Tsohonis 4-9 1-1 10, Hunter 0-1 2-2 2, Jones 2-5 0-0 6, Polynice 6-8 4-7 16, Rotegaard 1-6 0-0 2, Yan 1-4 0-0 2, Monson 1-5 2-2 5. Totals 40-75 12-16 97.
Halftime_Long Beach St. 51-22. 3-Point Goals_Life Pacific 7-30 (Galang 3-7, Brummett 1-1, Cook 1-3, Murphy 1-3, Matute 1-6, Garcia 0-1, Villarreal 0-2, Rodriguez 0-3, D.Hernandez 0-4), Long Beach St. 5-18 (Jones 2-4, Murray 1-2, Tsohonis 1-3, Monson 1-4, George 0-1, Rotegaard 0-4). Fouled Out_Aboagye. Rebounds_Life Pacific 26 (Cook 7), Long Beach St. 60 (A.Traore 15). Assists_Life Pacific 10 (Villarreal 4), Long Beach St. 31 (Hunter 8). Total Fouls_Life Pacific 16, Long Beach St. 10. A_929 (4,000).
