FGFTReb
CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Lee173-60-12-3006
Eaton293-100-02-5327
Harris288-180-10-31218
M.Jones353-166-82-45313
San Antonio291-80-00-2242
Carper264-40-00-31112
Square204-60-02-5048
Wade90-40-00-1020
Bastian70-01-22-3011
Totals20026-727-1210-29121967

Percentages: FG .361, FT .583.

3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Carper 4-4, Harris 2-5, Eaton 1-3, M.Jones 1-5, San Antonio 0-2, Wade 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Carper 2, Bastian, Eaton, San Antonio).

Turnovers: 6 (M.Jones 2, San Antonio 2, Harris, Wade).

Steals: 11 (Eaton 4, M.Jones 2, Bastian, Carper, Harris, San Antonio, Square).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
LONG BEACH ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
George342-70-11-3224
L.Traore328-100-03-160216
Hunter194-90-01-4439
J.Jones354-93-30-22013
A.Traore334-90-04-13548
Tsohonis254-149-102-51117
Rotegaard172-40-01-1025
Polynice50-00-00-1100
Totals20028-6212-1412-45151472

Percentages: FG .452, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (J.Jones 2-6, Hunter 1-3, Rotegaard 1-3, George 0-2, Tsohonis 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 8 (J.Jones 3, George 2, L.Traore 2, A.Traore).

Turnovers: 19 (A.Traore 6, Tsohonis 5, Hunter 4, L.Traore 2, George, J.Jones).

Steals: 4 (J.Jones 2, A.Traore, L.Traore).

Technical Fouls: None.

Cal St.-Fullerton373067
Long Beach St.403272

A_2,354 (4,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press.

