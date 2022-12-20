FGFTReb
LIFE PACIFICMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Galang254-121-20-21212
Villarreal353-112-20-2438
Sylvester130-30-01-1020
Cook341-71-21-7314
D.Hernandez222-60-01-2114
Matute204-130-00-2009
Aboagye141-31-21-5053
Brummett121-32-20-1005
Murphy101-80-02-2103
Arrieta61-10-00-0002
Rodriguez60-30-01-2020
Garcia31-20-00-0002
Totals20019-727-107-26101652

Percentages: FG .264, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 7-30, .233 (Galang 3-7, Brummett 1-1, Cook 1-3, Murphy 1-3, Matute 1-6, Garcia 0-1, Villarreal 0-2, Rodriguez 0-3, D.Hernandez 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 18 (Matute 6, Villarreal 5, Aboagye 2, Cook 2, Murphy 2, D.Hernandez).

Steals: 13 (Galang 3, Aboagye 2, Arrieta 2, Villarreal 2, Cook, D.Hernandez, Garcia, Murphy).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
LONG BEACH ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
George204-61-12-4309
L.Traore178-112-33-130118
Murray218-130-01-32417
A.Traore245-70-04-156110
Tsohonis194-91-10-75010
Hunter240-12-21-6812
Jones172-50-00-1106
Polynice176-84-72-63016
Rotegaard171-60-01-3322
Yan131-40-00-2012
Monson111-52-20-0005
Totals20040-7512-1614-60311097

Percentages: FG .533, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Jones 2-4, Murray 1-2, Tsohonis 1-3, Monson 1-4, George 0-1, Rotegaard 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Hunter).

Turnovers: 19 (Hunter 5, A.Traore 4, Murray 2, Rotegaard 2, Tsohonis 2, Jones, L.Traore, Polynice, Yan).

Steals: 14 (A.Traore 4, Hunter 3, George, Jones, L.Traore, Monson, Murray, Rotegaard, Tsohonis).

Technical Fouls: None.

Life Pacific223052
Long Beach St.514697

A_929 (4,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you