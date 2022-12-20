|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LIFE PACIFIC
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Galang
|25
|4-12
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|2
|12
|Villarreal
|35
|3-11
|2-2
|0-2
|4
|3
|8
|Sylvester
|13
|0-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|0
|Cook
|34
|1-7
|1-2
|1-7
|3
|1
|4
|D.Hernandez
|22
|2-6
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|4
|Matute
|20
|4-13
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|9
|Aboagye
|14
|1-3
|1-2
|1-5
|0
|5
|3
|Brummett
|12
|1-3
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|5
|Murphy
|10
|1-8
|0-0
|2-2
|1
|0
|3
|Arrieta
|6
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Rodriguez
|6
|0-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|0
|Garcia
|3
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|19-72
|7-10
|7-26
|10
|16
|52
Percentages: FG .264, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 7-30, .233 (Galang 3-7, Brummett 1-1, Cook 1-3, Murphy 1-3, Matute 1-6, Garcia 0-1, Villarreal 0-2, Rodriguez 0-3, D.Hernandez 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 18 (Matute 6, Villarreal 5, Aboagye 2, Cook 2, Murphy 2, D.Hernandez).
Steals: 13 (Galang 3, Aboagye 2, Arrieta 2, Villarreal 2, Cook, D.Hernandez, Garcia, Murphy).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LONG BEACH ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|George
|20
|4-6
|1-1
|2-4
|3
|0
|9
|L.Traore
|17
|8-11
|2-3
|3-13
|0
|1
|18
|Murray
|21
|8-13
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|4
|17
|A.Traore
|24
|5-7
|0-0
|4-15
|6
|1
|10
|Tsohonis
|19
|4-9
|1-1
|0-7
|5
|0
|10
|Hunter
|24
|0-1
|2-2
|1-6
|8
|1
|2
|Jones
|17
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|6
|Polynice
|17
|6-8
|4-7
|2-6
|3
|0
|16
|Rotegaard
|17
|1-6
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|Yan
|13
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Monson
|11
|1-5
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|5
|Totals
|200
|40-75
|12-16
|14-60
|31
|10
|97
Percentages: FG .533, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Jones 2-4, Murray 1-2, Tsohonis 1-3, Monson 1-4, George 0-1, Rotegaard 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Hunter).
Turnovers: 19 (Hunter 5, A.Traore 4, Murray 2, Rotegaard 2, Tsohonis 2, Jones, L.Traore, Polynice, Yan).
Steals: 14 (A.Traore 4, Hunter 3, George, Jones, L.Traore, Monson, Murray, Rotegaard, Tsohonis).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Life Pacific
|22
|30
|—
|52
|Long Beach St.
|51
|46
|—
|97
A_929 (4,000).
