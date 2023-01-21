|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LONGWOOD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Granlund
|22
|2-6
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|5
|Watson
|27
|2-2
|5-7
|3-8
|0
|3
|9
|Napper
|28
|3-9
|1-1
|1-3
|0
|1
|7
|Wade
|26
|3-7
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|3
|10
|Wilkins
|29
|4-6
|5-6
|0-4
|3
|2
|14
|Houston
|25
|1-6
|2-6
|1-4
|1
|2
|4
|Christmas
|14
|1-5
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|4
|Nkereuwem
|13
|0-1
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|2
|1
|Lliteras
|11
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Darden
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|18-47
|18-26
|8-27
|5
|14
|58
Percentages: FG .383, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Wade 2-5, Granlund 1-2, Wilkins 1-2, Christmas 0-1, Napper 0-1, Lliteras 0-2, Houston 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Watson, Wilkins).
Turnovers: 8 (Houston 3, Napper 3, Wade, Wilkins).
Steals: 7 (Napper 3, Houston, Lliteras, Nkereuwem, Wade).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PRESBYTERIAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ard
|15
|2-6
|0-0
|1-7
|1
|1
|4
|McCormack
|28
|2-4
|0-0
|3-6
|1
|3
|5
|Barnett
|26
|2-4
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|4
|5
|Forrest
|35
|3-9
|4-8
|0-2
|2
|3
|12
|Reddish-Rhone
|33
|6-9
|3-7
|2-4
|4
|3
|15
|James
|28
|2-8
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|5
|Stewart
|22
|2-6
|2-4
|1-4
|0
|2
|8
|Peterson
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|2
|Jones
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Pettaway
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-47
|9-19
|8-28
|11
|21
|56
Percentages: FG .426, FT .474.
3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Forrest 2-5, Stewart 2-5, McCormack 1-2, Barnett 1-3, James 1-6).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Barnett, Stewart).
Turnovers: 10 (Forrest 4, McCormack 3, Ard, Barnett, Reddish-Rhone).
Steals: 4 (Ard, James, McCormack, Stewart).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Longwood
|26
|32
|—
|58
|Presbyterian
|21
|35
|—
|56
A_460 (2,300).
