FGFTReb
LONGWOODMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Granlund222-60-01-2005
Watson272-25-73-8039
Napper283-91-11-3017
Wade263-72-20-11310
Wilkins294-65-60-43214
Houston251-62-61-4124
Christmas141-52-21-2014
Nkereuwem130-11-21-3021
Lliteras111-40-00-0002
Darden51-10-00-0002
Totals20018-4718-268-2751458

Percentages: FG .383, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Wade 2-5, Granlund 1-2, Wilkins 1-2, Christmas 0-1, Napper 0-1, Lliteras 0-2, Houston 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Watson, Wilkins).

Turnovers: 8 (Houston 3, Napper 3, Wade, Wilkins).

Steals: 7 (Napper 3, Houston, Lliteras, Nkereuwem, Wade).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PRESBYTERIANMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ard152-60-01-7114
McCormack282-40-03-6135
Barnett262-40-01-3145
Forrest353-94-80-22312
Reddish-Rhone336-93-72-44315
James282-80-00-1215
Stewart222-62-41-4028
Peterson81-10-00-0032
Jones30-00-00-1010
Pettaway20-00-00-0000
Totals20020-479-198-28112156

Percentages: FG .426, FT .474.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Forrest 2-5, Stewart 2-5, McCormack 1-2, Barnett 1-3, James 1-6).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Barnett, Stewart).

Turnovers: 10 (Forrest 4, McCormack 3, Ard, Barnett, Reddish-Rhone).

Steals: 4 (Ard, James, McCormack, Stewart).

Technical Fouls: None.

Longwood263258
Presbyterian213556

A_460 (2,300).

