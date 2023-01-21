LONGWOOD (15-6)
Granlund 2-6 0-0 5, Watson 2-2 5-7 9, Napper 3-9 1-1 7, Wade 3-7 2-2 10, Wilkins 4-6 5-6 14, Houston 1-6 2-6 4, Christmas 1-5 2-2 4, Nkereuwem 0-1 1-2 1, Lliteras 1-4 0-0 2, Darden 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 18-47 18-26 58.
PRESBYTERIAN (5-16)
Ard 2-6 0-0 4, McCormack 2-4 0-0 5, Barnett 2-4 0-0 5, Forrest 3-9 4-8 12, Reddish-Rhone 6-9 3-7 15, James 2-8 0-0 5, Stewart 2-6 2-4 8, Peterson 1-1 0-0 2, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Pettaway 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-47 9-19 56.
Halftime_Longwood 26-21. 3-Point Goals_Longwood 4-16 (Wade 2-5, Granlund 1-2, Wilkins 1-2, Christmas 0-1, Napper 0-1, Lliteras 0-2, Houston 0-3), Presbyterian 7-21 (Forrest 2-5, Stewart 2-5, McCormack 1-2, Barnett 1-3, James 1-6). Rebounds_Longwood 27 (Watson 8), Presbyterian 28 (Ard 7). Assists_Longwood 5 (Wilkins 3), Presbyterian 11 (Reddish-Rhone 4). Total Fouls_Longwood 14, Presbyterian 21. A_460 (2,300).
