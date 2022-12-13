|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LONGWOOD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Granlund
|29
|1-5
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|2
|3
|Watson
|25
|0-1
|7-10
|3-10
|0
|3
|7
|Napper
|27
|2-8
|2-4
|0-2
|5
|3
|6
|Wade
|36
|3-6
|3-4
|2-4
|2
|3
|9
|Wilkins
|31
|9-14
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|22
|Darden
|22
|3-6
|1-2
|1-8
|1
|1
|9
|Christmas
|17
|0-6
|4-4
|2-3
|1
|1
|4
|Lliteras
|13
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|3
|Totals
|200
|19-49
|17-24
|10-34
|12
|16
|63
Percentages: FG .388, FT .708.
3-Point Goals: 8-13, .615 (Wilkins 4-4, Darden 2-2, Lliteras 1-1, Granlund 1-3, Christmas 0-1, Napper 0-1, Wade 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Watson 2, Granlund).
Turnovers: 20 (Napper 5, Wade 5, Darden 4, Wilkins 4, Granlund, Watson).
Steals: 7 (Wade 2, Wilkins 2, Darden, Lliteras, Napper).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ST. FRANCIS (NY)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Grisby
|19
|1-1
|0-0
|2-2
|1
|2
|2
|Harris
|25
|3-6
|4-4
|1-6
|0
|3
|10
|Higgins
|33
|5-10
|2-2
|0-2
|6
|0
|14
|Moreno
|30
|2-8
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|5
|Wilcox
|21
|2-7
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|5
|Clarke
|26
|2-8
|3-4
|4-9
|3
|1
|7
|Quartlebaum
|15
|2-5
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|7
|Howell-South
|14
|2-6
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|4
|5
|Bethea
|13
|1-5
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|3
|2
|Sagnia
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-56
|12-13
|8-29
|15
|18
|57
Percentages: FG .357, FT .923.
3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Higgins 2-5, Quartlebaum 1-3, Moreno 1-6, Wilcox 1-6, Clarke 0-1, Howell-South 0-1, Bethea 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Sagnia 3, Bethea, Clarke, Harris, Wilcox).
Turnovers: 13 (Harris 3, Wilcox 3, Clarke 2, Bethea, Grisby, Higgins, Howell-South, Moreno).
Steals: 15 (Harris 6, Clarke 3, Wilcox 3, Bethea, Moreno, Quartlebaum).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Longwood
|32
|31
|—
|63
|St. Francis (NY)
|24
|33
|—
|57
A_102 (1,200).
