FGFTReb
LONGWOODMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Granlund291-50-01-1223
Watson250-17-103-10037
Napper272-82-40-2536
Wade363-63-42-4239
Wilkins319-140-01-41222
Darden223-61-21-8119
Christmas170-64-42-3114
Lliteras131-30-00-2013
Totals20019-4917-2410-34121663

Percentages: FG .388, FT .708.

3-Point Goals: 8-13, .615 (Wilkins 4-4, Darden 2-2, Lliteras 1-1, Granlund 1-3, Christmas 0-1, Napper 0-1, Wade 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Watson 2, Granlund).

Turnovers: 20 (Napper 5, Wade 5, Darden 4, Wilkins 4, Granlund, Watson).

Steals: 7 (Wade 2, Wilkins 2, Darden, Lliteras, Napper).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ST. FRANCIS (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Grisby191-10-02-2122
Harris253-64-41-60310
Higgins335-102-20-26014
Moreno302-80-01-2125
Wilcox212-70-00-3225
Clarke262-83-44-9317
Quartlebaum152-52-20-2007
Howell-South142-61-10-2045
Bethea131-50-00-0232
Sagnia40-00-00-1010
Totals20020-5612-138-29151857

Percentages: FG .357, FT .923.

3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Higgins 2-5, Quartlebaum 1-3, Moreno 1-6, Wilcox 1-6, Clarke 0-1, Howell-South 0-1, Bethea 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Sagnia 3, Bethea, Clarke, Harris, Wilcox).

Turnovers: 13 (Harris 3, Wilcox 3, Clarke 2, Bethea, Grisby, Higgins, Howell-South, Moreno).

Steals: 15 (Harris 6, Clarke 3, Wilcox 3, Bethea, Moreno, Quartlebaum).

Technical Fouls: None.

Longwood323163
St. Francis (NY)243357

A_102 (1,200).

