LONGWOOD (18-9)
Granlund 0-4 2-2 2, Watson 2-4 7-8 11, Houston 1-4 2-2 5, Wade 2-9 2-3 8, Wilkins 7-13 5-5 21, Napper 4-7 1-2 9, Christmas 2-10 0-1 4, Nkereuwem 3-4 2-2 8, Lliteras 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 22-59 21-25 70.
HIGH POINT (11-15)
Austin 4-11 5-7 15, Harvey 1-2 0-0 2, Izunabor 0-1 0-0 0, Childress 2-7 4-4 10, Thiam 5-9 4-6 17, Randleman 1-4 3-4 5, House 5-10 1-3 12, Holt 1-5 0-0 2, B.Williams 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 21-51 17-24 67.
Halftime_Longwood 37-29. 3-Point Goals_Longwood 5-24 (Wilkins 2-6, Wade 2-8, Houston 1-1, Napper 0-1, Granlund 0-2, Christmas 0-3, Lliteras 0-3), High Point 8-23 (Thiam 3-5, Austin 2-6, Childress 2-7, House 1-5). Rebounds_Longwood 35 (Wade 7), High Point 38 (Harvey, House 7). Assists_Longwood 14 (Houston, Wade 3), High Point 12 (Randleman, House 4). Total Fouls_Longwood 19, High Point 19. A_3,418 (4,500).
