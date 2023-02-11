FGFTReb
LONGWOODMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Granlund100-42-22-2042
Watson232-47-81-31411
Houston281-42-23-5335
Wade352-92-32-7318
Wilkins317-135-51-42121
Napper284-71-21-3229
Christmas172-100-11-1114
Nkereuwem163-42-22-5118
Lliteras121-40-00-5122
Totals20022-5921-2513-35141970

Percentages: FG .373, FT .840.

3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Wilkins 2-6, Wade 2-8, Houston 1-1, Napper 0-1, Granlund 0-2, Christmas 0-3, Lliteras 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Christmas, Granlund, Lliteras, Watson).

Turnovers: 5 (Napper 2, Lliteras, Nkereuwem, Wade).

Steals: 4 (Watson 2, Christmas, Houston).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
HIGH POINTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Austin374-115-71-10215
Harvey281-20-03-7022
Izunabor110-10-01-2030
Childress212-74-41-30310
Thiam285-94-61-53117
Randleman281-43-41-5415
House265-101-33-74112
Holt111-50-01-6032
B.Williams102-20-00-2134
Totals20021-5117-2412-38121967

Percentages: FG .412, FT .708.

3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Thiam 3-5, Austin 2-6, Childress 2-7, House 1-5).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Harvey 3, Austin 2, Holt).

Turnovers: 16 (House 6, Thiam 4, Austin 2, Harvey 2, Izunabor, Randleman).

Steals: 4 (B.Williams, Childress, Harvey, Holt).

Technical Fouls: None.

Longwood373370
High Point293867

A_3,418 (4,500).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

