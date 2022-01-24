LONGWOOD (13-5)
Granlund 1-2 0-0 2, Watson 1-3 4-4 6, Hill 8-13 4-5 20, Wade 3-10 0-0 8, Wilkins 5-9 0-1 11, Perkins 2-10 0-0 5, Lliteras 3-4 2-2 9, Darden 4-6 1-3 9, Nkereuwem 1-1 1-2 3, LaCount 0-0 0-0 0, O'Conner 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 12-17 73.
HAMPTON (5-11)
Dickens 2-3 3-4 7, Garvin 7-19 1-4 15, Bethea 1-5 0-0 3, Dean 3-13 1-2 8, Epps 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 20-55 5-10 49.
Halftime_Longwood 39-17. 3-Point Goals_Longwood 5-16 (Wade 2-4, Lliteras 1-2, Perkins 1-3, Wilkins 1-4, Darden 0-1, Hill 0-2), Hampton 4-16 (Bethea 1-2, Dean 1-4, Epps 0-2, Garvin 0-4). Rebounds_Longwood 32 (Wilkins 6), Hampton 24 (Garvin, Bethea 5). Assists_Longwood 5 (Wilkins 2), Hampton 6 (Garvin, Epps 2). Total Fouls_Longwood 9, Hampton 16. A_2,120 (7,200).