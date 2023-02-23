LONGWOOD (20-10)
Christmas 3-4 1-1 9, Watson 4-7 4-4 12, Houston 4-7 3-6 13, Napper 3-11 5-6 11, Wilkins 4-11 3-4 14, Granlund 1-1 0-0 2, Nkereuwem 4-8 1-2 9, Wade 0-1 0-0 0, Lliteras 1-6 0-0 3, Darden 1-2 0-0 2, J.Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 17-23 75.
GARDNER-WEBB (15-14)
Dufeal 3-5 2-4 8, Reid 5-7 1-2 11, Roghelia 0-0 0-0 0, Nicholas 4-10 4-6 14, Selden 2-7 1-3 6, Stieber 2-5 4-4 9, Aldridge 3-11 0-0 8, Robinson 2-7 3-4 7, Badmus 0-0 0-0 0, Soumaoro 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 15-23 63.
Halftime_Longwood 37-25. 3-Point Goals_Longwood 8-17 (Wilkins 3-5, Christmas 2-3, Houston 2-4, Lliteras 1-2, Wade 0-1, Napper 0-2), Gardner-Webb 6-17 (Nicholas 2-3, Aldridge 2-8, Stieber 1-2, Selden 1-3, Dufeal 0-1). Rebounds_Longwood 34 (Houston, Wilkins 6), Gardner-Webb 34 (Dufeal, Reid 8). Assists_Longwood 15 (Napper 7), Gardner-Webb 11 (Nicholas, Aldridge 3). Total Fouls_Longwood 19, Gardner-Webb 18. A_1,084 (3,500).
