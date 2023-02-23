FGFTReb
LONGWOODMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Christmas163-41-11-2129
Watson214-74-42-50412
Houston284-73-61-62013
Napper333-115-60-27111
Wilkins284-113-41-61214
Granlund181-10-00-3012
Nkereuwem174-81-22-4039
Wade170-10-00-1220
Lliteras121-60-01-3023
Darden81-20-01-2102
J.Williams20-00-00-0120
Totals20025-5817-239-34151975

Percentages: FG .431, FT .739.

3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Wilkins 3-5, Christmas 2-3, Houston 2-4, Lliteras 1-2, Wade 0-1, Napper 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Houston, Wade).

Turnovers: 10 (Wilkins 3, Watson 2, Christmas, Houston, Lliteras, Nkereuwem, Wade).

Steals: 9 (Napper 3, Wilkins 3, Houston 2, Lliteras).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GARDNER-WEBBMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Dufeal263-52-42-8028
Reid285-71-23-81311
Roghelia10-00-00-0000
Nicholas384-104-61-63414
Selden212-71-30-2116
Stieber282-54-41-3209
Aldridge273-110-00-3338
Robinson232-73-42-3047
Badmus50-00-00-1110
Soumaoro30-00-00-0000
Totals20021-5215-239-34111863

Percentages: FG .404, FT .652.

3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Nicholas 2-3, Aldridge 2-8, Stieber 1-2, Selden 1-3, Dufeal 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Badmus, Dufeal, Reid).

Turnovers: 14 (Reid 3, Aldridge 2, Nicholas 2, Robinson 2, Selden 2, Badmus, Dufeal, Stieber).

Steals: 7 (Aldridge 3, Robinson 2, Nicholas, Selden).

Technical Fouls: None.

Longwood373875
Gardner-Webb253863

A_1,084 (3,500).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you