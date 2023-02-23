|FG
|Reb
|LONGWOOD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Christmas
|16
|3-4
|1-1
|1-2
|1
|2
|9
|Watson
|21
|4-7
|4-4
|2-5
|0
|4
|12
|Houston
|28
|4-7
|3-6
|1-6
|2
|0
|13
|Napper
|33
|3-11
|5-6
|0-2
|7
|1
|11
|Wilkins
|28
|4-11
|3-4
|1-6
|1
|2
|14
|Granlund
|18
|1-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|2
|Nkereuwem
|17
|4-8
|1-2
|2-4
|0
|3
|9
|Wade
|17
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|0
|Lliteras
|12
|1-6
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|3
|Darden
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|2
|J.Williams
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-58
|17-23
|9-34
|15
|19
|75
Percentages: FG .431, FT .739.
3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Wilkins 3-5, Christmas 2-3, Houston 2-4, Lliteras 1-2, Wade 0-1, Napper 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Houston, Wade).
Turnovers: 10 (Wilkins 3, Watson 2, Christmas, Houston, Lliteras, Nkereuwem, Wade).
Steals: 9 (Napper 3, Wilkins 3, Houston 2, Lliteras).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GARDNER-WEBB
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dufeal
|26
|3-5
|2-4
|2-8
|0
|2
|8
|Reid
|28
|5-7
|1-2
|3-8
|1
|3
|11
|Roghelia
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicholas
|38
|4-10
|4-6
|1-6
|3
|4
|14
|Selden
|21
|2-7
|1-3
|0-2
|1
|1
|6
|Stieber
|28
|2-5
|4-4
|1-3
|2
|0
|9
|Aldridge
|27
|3-11
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|3
|8
|Robinson
|23
|2-7
|3-4
|2-3
|0
|4
|7
|Badmus
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Soumaoro
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-52
|15-23
|9-34
|11
|18
|63
Percentages: FG .404, FT .652.
3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Nicholas 2-3, Aldridge 2-8, Stieber 1-2, Selden 1-3, Dufeal 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Badmus, Dufeal, Reid).
Turnovers: 14 (Reid 3, Aldridge 2, Nicholas 2, Robinson 2, Selden 2, Badmus, Dufeal, Stieber).
Steals: 7 (Aldridge 3, Robinson 2, Nicholas, Selden).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Longwood
|37
|38
|—
|75
|Gardner-Webb
|25
|38
|—
|63
A_1,084 (3,500).
