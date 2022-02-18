LONGWOOD (20-6)
Granlund 2-6 1-2 5, Watson 1-2 0-0 2, Hill 6-13 5-6 18, Wade 5-6 0-1 12, Wilkins 6-8 1-1 17, Houston 3-6 7-10 14, Perkins 1-5 1-2 3, Nkereuwem 2-5 3-3 7, Lliteras 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 18-25 78.
HIGH POINT (11-16)
Austin 3-11 1-2 10, Izunabor 3-4 2-3 8, House 8-13 3-4 20, Randleman 4-6 4-5 12, J.Wright 7-16 1-3 18, Holt 1-1 1-5 3, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0, Childress 0-1 0-0 0, B.Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 12-22 71.
Halftime_Longwood 45-35. 3-Point Goals_Longwood 8-18 (Wilkins 4-5, Wade 2-2, Hill 1-3, Houston 1-4, Lliteras 0-1, Perkins 0-1, Granlund 0-2), High Point 7-23 (Austin 3-9, J.Wright 3-9, House 1-4, Childress 0-1). Rebounds_Longwood 32 (Hill 10), High Point 25 (J.Wright 7). Assists_Longwood 13 (Hill 5), High Point 10 (J.Wright, Peterson 3). Total Fouls_Longwood 17, High Point 21. A_5,647 (4,500).