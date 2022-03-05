|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SC-UPSTATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gainey
|36
|3-16
|5-7
|0-1
|2
|4
|13
|Goodloe
|36
|6-9
|2-2
|2-4
|6
|3
|15
|White
|30
|3-9
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|2
|6
|Aldrich
|27
|3-6
|2-2
|1-8
|0
|4
|8
|Mozone
|38
|9-14
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|3
|24
|Smith
|15
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|0
|Breazeale
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|0
|Rideau
|8
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|4
|Totals
|200
|26-59
|9-11
|4-24
|15
|21
|70
Percentages: FG .441, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Mozone 6-11, Gainey 2-11, Goodloe 1-3, Rideau 0-1, White 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Gainey 3, Aldrich 2, Goodloe, Rideau).
Turnovers: 7 (Goodloe 3, Aldrich, Gainey, Mozone, White).
Steals: 5 (Goodloe 3, Gainey 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LONGWOOD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Granlund
|20
|2-4
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|6
|Z.Watson
|22
|3-7
|4-4
|3-7
|1
|3
|10
|Hill
|31
|4-10
|8-10
|2-8
|9
|1
|18
|Wade
|30
|5-8
|5-6
|1-2
|1
|2
|18
|Wilkins
|31
|5-12
|0-0
|1-7
|2
|1
|13
|Houston
|21
|2-5
|3-4
|1-2
|2
|3
|7
|Nkereuwem
|18
|1-4
|0-2
|3-9
|0
|2
|2
|Perkins
|15
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|0
|2
|Lliteras
|9
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Darden
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-53
|21-28
|11-39
|16
|13
|79
Percentages: FG .453, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Wade 3-5, Wilkins 3-8, Hill 2-2, Lliteras 1-1, Granlund 1-2, Houston 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Granlund, Wilkins).
Turnovers: 12 (Hill 4, Houston 2, Wilkins 2, Granlund, Nkereuwem, Wade, Z.Watson).
Steals: 3 (Nkereuwem 2, Wade).
Technical Fouls: None.
|SC-Upstate
|36
|34
|—
|70
|Longwood
|33
|46
|—
|79
