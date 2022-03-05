FGFTReb
SC-UPSTATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gainey363-165-70-12413
Goodloe366-92-22-46315
White303-90-00-1426
Aldrich273-62-21-8048
Mozone389-140-01-60324
Smith150-10-00-3120
Breazeale100-10-00-0210
Rideau82-30-00-1024
Totals20026-599-114-24152170

Percentages: FG .441, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Mozone 6-11, Gainey 2-11, Goodloe 1-3, Rideau 0-1, White 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Gainey 3, Aldrich 2, Goodloe, Rideau).

Turnovers: 7 (Goodloe 3, Aldrich, Gainey, Mozone, White).

Steals: 5 (Goodloe 3, Gainey 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
LONGWOODMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Granlund202-41-20-0016
Z.Watson223-74-43-71310
Hill314-108-102-89118
Wade305-85-61-21218
Wilkins315-120-01-72113
Houston212-53-41-2237
Nkereuwem181-40-23-9022
Perkins151-20-00-3102
Lliteras91-10-00-0003
Darden30-00-00-1000
Totals20024-5321-2811-39161379

Percentages: FG .453, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Wade 3-5, Wilkins 3-8, Hill 2-2, Lliteras 1-1, Granlund 1-2, Houston 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Granlund, Wilkins).

Turnovers: 12 (Hill 4, Houston 2, Wilkins 2, Granlund, Nkereuwem, Wade, Z.Watson).

Steals: 3 (Nkereuwem 2, Wade).

Technical Fouls: None.

SC-Upstate363470
Longwood334679

.

