|Dallas
|0
|2
|0
|—
|2
|Los Angeles
|1
|1
|1
|—
|3
First Period_1, Los Angeles, Kupari 3 (Fiala), 7:58. Penalties_Grundstrom, LA (Tripping), 8:36; Seguin, DAL (Tripping), 10:36.
Second Period_2, Dallas, Heiskanen 6 (Hintz), 6:31. 3, Los Angeles, Kopitar 11 (Doughty, Byfield), 8:13. 4, Dallas, Robertson 26 (Pavelski, Hintz), 9:09. Penalties_Johnston, DAL (Hooking), 1:44; Lizotte, LA (Boarding), 4:19.
Third Period_5, Los Angeles, Kempe 15 (Vilardi, Fiala), 9:25 (pp). Penalties_Seguin, DAL (Hooking), 8:20; Fiala, LA (Slashing), 11:27.
Shots on Goal_Dallas 15-10-5_30. Los Angeles 10-12-13_35.
Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 3; Los Angeles 1 of 3.
Goalies_Dallas, Oettinger 17-6-3 (35 shots-32 saves). Los Angeles, Copley 9-1-0 (30-28).
A_16,498 (18,230). T_2:22.
Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, Michael Markovic. Linesmen_Dan Kelly, Libor Suchanek.
