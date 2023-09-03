WASHINGTON (64)
Delle Donne 4-14 0-0 8, Walker-Kimbrough 0-4 0-0 0, Hawkins 3-7 2-2 8, Cloud 2-5 2-3 7, Sykes 6-14 2-2 14, Hines-Allen 5-12 0-0 11, Egbo 1-1 0-0 2, Meng 4-7 0-0 11, Toliver 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 26-65 6-7 64.
LOS ANGELES (72)
Hamby 4-10 3-4 12, Kar.Samuelson 3-9 1-1 8, Stevens 4-8 1-2 9, Canada 4-13 6-6 14, Clarendon 4-9 6-7 15, Burrell 1-2 0-0 2, Cooke 1-4 2-2 5, Thomas 2-3 2-2 7. Totals 23-58 21-24 72.
|Washington
|21
|13
|18
|12
|—
|64
|Los Angeles
|19
|19
|13
|21
|—
|72
3-Point Goals_Washington 6-26 (Meng 3-5, Cloud 1-1, Toliver 1-1, Hines-Allen 1-5, Hawkins 0-1, Walker-Kimbrough 0-3, Sykes 0-4, Delle Donne 0-6), Los Angeles 5-20 (Clarendon 1-2, Cooke 1-2, Thomas 1-2, Hamby 1-3, Kar.Samuelson 1-5, Stevens 0-1, Canada 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 31 (Hawkins, Hines-Allen 7), Los Angeles 31 (Hamby 10). Assists_Washington 16 (Cloud 5), Los Angeles 16 (Canada, Clarendon, Hamby, Kar.Samuelson 3). Total Fouls_Washington 21, Los Angeles 11. A_2,550 (10,258)
