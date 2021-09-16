|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOS ANGELES
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|N.Ogwumike
|33:10
|6-11
|3-4
|3-10
|3
|2
|15
|Sykes
|37:42
|5-12
|5-5
|0-3
|3
|2
|17
|Zahui B
|18:02
|2-2
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|2
|5
|Cooper
|33:51
|5-11
|4-6
|0-1
|2
|4
|14
|Wheeler
|25:20
|2-7
|2-4
|0-0
|4
|5
|6
|Coffey
|27:30
|4-7
|0-1
|0-9
|0
|2
|10
|Guirantes
|20:18
|2-7
|3-3
|0-2
|3
|3
|7
|Cox
|4:07
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|26-58
|17-23
|3-31
|16
|20
|74
Percentages: FG .448, FT .739.
3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Coffey 2-4, Sykes 2-4, Zahui B 1-1, Guirantes 0-2, Wheeler 0-2, Cooper 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Cox).
Turnovers: 13 (Sykes 5, N.Ogwumike 4, Coffey 2, Cooper, Guirantes).
Steals: 8 (N.Ogwumike 4, Sykes 2, Coffey, Guirantes).
Technical Fouls: Sparks, 4:37 second; Sparks, 2:15 third.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ATLANTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Billings
|26:09
|1-5
|1-2
|4-8
|1
|4
|3
|Hayes
|37:24
|8-18
|7-7
|1-4
|3
|5
|25
|E.Williams
|30:25
|2-3
|2-2
|1-6
|1
|2
|6
|McDonald
|18:15
|0-4
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|1
|C.Williams
|32:44
|6-19
|0-0
|1-10
|2
|4
|13
|Sims
|21:45
|4-6
|2-2
|0-2
|3
|4
|11
|Dupree
|19:32
|2-6
|2-2
|0-4
|2
|0
|6
|Dietrick
|7:16
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|3
|Hawkins
|3:54
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Stricklen
|2:36
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|24-63
|15-17
|7-36
|13
|26
|68
Percentages: FG .381, FT .882.
3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Hayes 2-7, Dietrick 1-1, Sims 1-2, C.Williams 1-5, McDonald 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (E.Williams).
Turnovers: 14 (Billings 3, Hayes 3, Sims 3, C.Williams, Dupree, Hawkins, McDonald, Stricklen).
Steals: 5 (C.Williams 2, E.Williams 2, Billings).
Technical Fouls: Dream, 6:55 second.
|Los Angeles
|20
|14
|19
|21
|—
|74
|Atlanta
|21
|10
|18
|19
|—
|68
A_2,537 (3,500). T_2:03.