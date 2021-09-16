FGFTReb
LOS ANGELESMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
N.Ogwumike33:106-113-43-103215
Sykes37:425-125-50-33217
Zahui B18:022-20-00-5025
Cooper33:515-114-60-12414
Wheeler25:202-72-40-0456
Coffey27:304-70-10-90210
Guirantes20:182-73-30-2337
Cox4:070-10-00-1100
Totals200:0026-5817-233-31162074

Percentages: FG .448, FT .739.

3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Coffey 2-4, Sykes 2-4, Zahui B 1-1, Guirantes 0-2, Wheeler 0-2, Cooper 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Cox).

Turnovers: 13 (Sykes 5, N.Ogwumike 4, Coffey 2, Cooper, Guirantes).

Steals: 8 (N.Ogwumike 4, Sykes 2, Coffey, Guirantes).

Technical Fouls: Sparks, 4:37 second; Sparks, 2:15 third.

FGFTReb
ATLANTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Billings26:091-51-24-8143
Hayes37:248-187-71-43525
E.Williams30:252-32-21-6126
McDonald18:150-41-20-1121
C.Williams32:446-190-01-102413
Sims21:454-62-20-23411
Dupree19:322-62-20-4206
Dietrick7:161-20-00-0033
Hawkins3:540-00-00-0020
Stricklen2:360-00-00-1000
Totals200:0024-6315-177-36132668

Percentages: FG .381, FT .882.

3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Hayes 2-7, Dietrick 1-1, Sims 1-2, C.Williams 1-5, McDonald 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (E.Williams).

Turnovers: 14 (Billings 3, Hayes 3, Sims 3, C.Williams, Dupree, Hawkins, McDonald, Stricklen).

Steals: 5 (C.Williams 2, E.Williams 2, Billings).

Technical Fouls: Dream, 6:55 second.

Los Angeles2014192174
Atlanta2110181968

A_2,537 (3,500). T_2:03.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

