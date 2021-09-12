FGFTReb
SEATTLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kat.Samuelson19:173-70-00-3217
Talbot23:273-70-00-3107
Russell22:461-34-40-5246
Bird25:481-70-00-1003
Loyd23:462-91-12-3335
Magbegor24:002-82-21-6146
Prince23:465-90-00-10112
Kar.Samuelson14:121-52-20-1105
Burdick13:140-01-22-5131
Burke9:440-11-20-0001
Totals200:0018-5611-135-28111653

Percentages: FG .321, FT .846.

3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (Prince 2-4, Kat.Samuelson 1-3, Talbot 1-4, Kar.Samuelson 1-5, Bird 1-6, Burke 0-1, Loyd 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Burdick 2, Magbegor, Talbot).

Turnovers: 17 (Talbot 4, Bird 2, Kat.Samuelson 2, Loyd 2, Magbegor 2, Prince 2, Russell 2, Burdick).

Steals: 7 (Prince 2, Kat.Samuelson, Loyd, Magbegor, Russell, Talbot).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
LOS ANGELESMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Coffey26:593-52-20-2329
N.Ogwumike31:086-135-52-70017
Zahui B24:461-50-02-6122
Sykes37:176-112-22-102215
Wheeler32:117-121-10-24317
Cooper21:537-133-40-22519
Cox16:250-22-21-6122
Guirantes9:210-10-01-2020
Totals200:0030-6215-168-37131881

Percentages: FG .484, FT .938.

3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Wheeler 2-3, Cooper 2-4, Sykes 1-2, Coffey 1-3, Zahui B 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Coffey 2, Cox).

Turnovers: 12 (Wheeler 4, Coffey 3, Cox 2, Zahui B 2, Cooper).

Steals: 6 (Cooper 2, N.Ogwumike, Sykes, Wheeler, Zahui B).

Technical Fouls: None.

Seattle1314131353
Los Angeles2421211581

A_4,181 (10,000). T_1:54.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you