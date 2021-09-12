|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SEATTLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kat.Samuelson
|19:17
|3-7
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|1
|7
|Talbot
|23:27
|3-7
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|0
|7
|Russell
|22:46
|1-3
|4-4
|0-5
|2
|4
|6
|Bird
|25:48
|1-7
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Loyd
|23:46
|2-9
|1-1
|2-3
|3
|3
|5
|Magbegor
|24:00
|2-8
|2-2
|1-6
|1
|4
|6
|Prince
|23:46
|5-9
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|12
|Kar.Samuelson
|14:12
|1-5
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|0
|5
|Burdick
|13:14
|0-0
|1-2
|2-5
|1
|3
|1
|Burke
|9:44
|0-1
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|200:00
|18-56
|11-13
|5-28
|11
|16
|53
Percentages: FG .321, FT .846.
3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (Prince 2-4, Kat.Samuelson 1-3, Talbot 1-4, Kar.Samuelson 1-5, Bird 1-6, Burke 0-1, Loyd 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Burdick 2, Magbegor, Talbot).
Turnovers: 17 (Talbot 4, Bird 2, Kat.Samuelson 2, Loyd 2, Magbegor 2, Prince 2, Russell 2, Burdick).
Steals: 7 (Prince 2, Kat.Samuelson, Loyd, Magbegor, Russell, Talbot).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOS ANGELES
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Coffey
|26:59
|3-5
|2-2
|0-2
|3
|2
|9
|N.Ogwumike
|31:08
|6-13
|5-5
|2-7
|0
|0
|17
|Zahui B
|24:46
|1-5
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|2
|2
|Sykes
|37:17
|6-11
|2-2
|2-10
|2
|2
|15
|Wheeler
|32:11
|7-12
|1-1
|0-2
|4
|3
|17
|Cooper
|21:53
|7-13
|3-4
|0-2
|2
|5
|19
|Cox
|16:25
|0-2
|2-2
|1-6
|1
|2
|2
|Guirantes
|9:21
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|30-62
|15-16
|8-37
|13
|18
|81
Percentages: FG .484, FT .938.
3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Wheeler 2-3, Cooper 2-4, Sykes 1-2, Coffey 1-3, Zahui B 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Coffey 2, Cox).
Turnovers: 12 (Wheeler 4, Coffey 3, Cox 2, Zahui B 2, Cooper).
Steals: 6 (Cooper 2, N.Ogwumike, Sykes, Wheeler, Zahui B).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Seattle
|13
|14
|13
|13
|—
|53
|Los Angeles
|24
|21
|21
|15
|—
|81
A_4,181 (10,000). T_1:54.