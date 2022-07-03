NEW YORK (74)
Howard 4-12 4-6 13, Johannes 5-11 2-3 17, Dolson 3-6 0-0 7, Dangerfield 1-1 0-0 3, Ionescu 5-18 1-1 14, Onyenwere 3-6 0-0 6, Richards 1-5 0-0 2, Xu 4-8 1-2 10, Allen 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-68 8-12 74.
LOS ANGELES (84)
N.Ogwumike 9-13 4-4 22, Samuelson 4-13 1-2 12, Cambage 6-8 4-4 16, Brown 3-10 0-0 8, Toliver 1-1 0-0 3, Nelson-Ododa 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, C.Ogwumike 4-6 4-4 12, Canada 3-11 5-8 11. Totals 30-64 18-22 84.
|New York
|21
|22
|14
|17
|—
|74
|Los Angeles
|25
|15
|25
|19
|—
|84
3-Point Goals_New York 12-33 (Johannes 5-9, Ionescu 3-12, Dangerfield 1-1, Xu 1-2, Dolson 1-3, Howard 1-4, Richards 0-2), Los Angeles 6-16 (Samuelson 3-7, Brown 2-4, Toliver 1-1, Cambage 0-1, Canada 0-1, N.Ogwumike 0-1, Walker 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 28 (Ionescu 9), Los Angeles 37 (C.Ogwumike 10). Assists_New York 22 (Ionescu 8), Los Angeles 19 (Canada 7). Total Fouls_New York 16, Los Angeles 13. A_5,436 (18,997)
