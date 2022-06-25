LOS ANGELES (85)
N.Ogwumike 12-18 0-0 24, Samuelson 7-10 0-1 17, Cambage 1-5 1-1 3, Sykes 6-15 2-3 15, Toliver 3-6 3-4 11, Nelson-Ododa 2-4 1-2 5, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, C.Ogwumike 0-4 2-2 2, Brown 3-9 0-0 8. Totals 34-72 9-13 85.
SEATTLE (77)
Stewart 8-16 8-10 28, Williams 3-8 5-5 11, Magbegor 6-7 3-4 16, Bird 2-8 0-0 6, Loyd 1-9 0-0 3, Lavender 1-3 0-0 2, Talbot 2-5 1-3 5, January 1-1 0-0 2, Prince 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 26-63 17-22 77.
|Los Angeles
|20
|29
|19
|17
|—
|85
|Seattle
|25
|18
|25
|9
|—
|77
3-Point Goals_Los Angeles 8-20 (Samuelson 3-5, Toliver 2-4, Brown 2-5, Sykes 1-3, C.Ogwumike 0-1, N.Ogwumike 0-1, Walker 0-1), Seattle 8-27 (Stewart 4-7, Bird 2-6, Magbegor 1-1, Loyd 1-4, Lavender 0-1, Prince 0-2, Talbot 0-3, Williams 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Los Angeles 41 (Cambage, Nelson-Ododa 8), Seattle 26 (Stewart 7). Assists_Los Angeles 26 (Sykes 8), Seattle 21 (Bird 6). Total Fouls_Los Angeles 17, Seattle 16. A_9,955 (15,354)
